CON-VIVERE FESTIVAL 2023 – In Carrara from 7 to 10 September

The 2023 edition of con-vivere Carrara Festival, promoted by the Cassa di Risparmio di Carrara Foundation, will be held from 7 to 10 September. The festival had Remo Bodei as its founder and curator for fourteen editions. Since 2020, the festival has made use of the collaboration of a high-profile scientific consultant, chosen each year on the basis of the theme: Chiara Saraceno curated the “rights” edition, Telmo Pievani the 2021 program dedicated to “care”, Maurizio Ferraris l 2022 edition on “traces”.

Con-vivere this year, for its eighteenth edition, will address the theme of “humanity” under the scientific supervision of Laura Boella. The direction of the Festival is, as in previous years, by Emanuela Mazzi. More than twenty speech meetings between conferences, dialogues and debates, six shows and over thirty side events including cooking workshops, children’s area, exhibitions, meetings, themed walks to discover the area, cooking proposals in the restaurants of the center, will make up the program of this edition.

Stefano Massini, Alessandro Bergonzoni, Stefano Mancuso, Roberto Cingolani, Maurizio Ferraris, Telmo Pievani, Chiara Saraceno, are some of the guests of this edition. And then again the music of Tiromancino, the Orchestraccia and the talented Frida Bollani Magoni; a tribute event to Bob Dylan and a show dedicated to the themes of climate change with Elisa Palazzi and Stefano Taddia.

The theme

What makes us human? What makes our actions human? To understand the general horizon of human experience, between nature and culture, one cannot ignore the bond with others. We must risk inhabiting the world together with others and therefore risk being human.

Defining the contours of the human means dealing with inequalities and inequities, with forces that are constantly poised between humanity and inhumanity.

Today, then, the effects of human activity have become so powerful as to question the survival not only of the species itself but also of the entire planet. Starting from the interdependence that now affects people’s daily lives between the natural environment and the technosphere, humanity can be practiced to answer heavy questions: growth without limits that produces inequality and discrimination, what legacy will it leave for future generations? Rights and duties, freedom and responsibility come into play in a space that involves all living beings in an unprecedented way.

Word encounters

The speakers of the speech meetings will each address a topic related to the theme of the festival, to investigate, through conferences and dialogues for two voices, the border between humanity and inhumanity, the “places” where today our human beings enter into fibrillation, the experiences through which we can define the contours of life on this planet. The scientific curator, Laura Boella, will open the meetings of con-vivere 2023 on Thursday 7 September with “A difficult humanism”.

The speech meetings will investigate four main thematic tracks that outline the contours of the human condition, with a final point aimed at reflecting on future scenarios.

The shows

The program of con-vivere Carrara Festival, alongside the “word” encounters, will present six shows of great interest, which will offer a rich and varied itinerary that will also cross several musical genres: jazz, opera, popular music and light.

Thursday 7 September we will listen to Frida Bollani Magoni, pianist and singer who has experienced in recent years a real climb towards success that has led her to be recognized for her talent but above all as a living demonstration of a value that everyone should make concrete: disability must not prevent anyone from realizing their dreams. The first evening of the festival will end in the spirit of celebration with the Fantomatick Orchestra in “The voice of the earth”: the energy and vitality of its musicians give rise to a unique musical show that manages to involve the public not only in listening, but also to dance and movement.

Friday 8 September will be the turn of opera with the concert “And in one kiss and hug all the people love” organized by the Circle “Friends of opera A. Mercuriali”. The central show of the second evening will be “A man called Bob Dylan”: written and interpreted by the journalist, writer and musician Ezio Guaitamacchi, the show will feature the Tenco award-winning singer-songwriter Davide Van De Sfroos, who in the unprecedented triple role of musician, actor and painter, will take on the role of Bob Neuwirth, singer-songwriter friend of Dylan, while Andrea Mirò, musical director of the show, will interpret the figure of Joan Baez with the talented vocalist Brunella Boschetti. Bob Dylan, a composer attentive to social and existential issues, has placed the sense of the human condition and man’s incapacity to definitively and totally repudiate any type of war at the center of his poetry. The main sponsor of the event will be The Italian Sea Group.

The music of the third evening of the festival, on September 9, will be dedicated to celebrations, popular songs and dances. The protagonist will be the Orchestraccia, a group of folk-rock music inspired by Roman tradition and culture.

The closing of the festival will be dedicated on September 10 to the great Italian singer-songwriter music. This year the Tiromancino group will be the protagonist, one of the most recognizable bands in the panorama of Italian song since their first album, dated 1992. The musical group has always been led by Federico Zampaglione, its founder and the only one to be always present in the various formations changed in these 30 years of career. Also this year, the main event of the festival will be realized thanks to the contribution of a group of companies of the Port of Carrara (FHP Holding Portuale, MDC Terminal, San Colombano, Grendi, T-Bulk, Ornic, Agemar, De Gasperis, Dusty , simp).

The creative program

Coming to Carrara in the days of co-existing means immersing yourself in a new atmosphere, made up of opportunities for reflection and in-depth study, but also of celebration and creativity aimed at everyone, with a rich proposal for walks and guided tours in the historic center curated by various local associations, some of which are linked to the world of volunteering, schools (the latter in collaboration with the Provincial School Office of Lucca and Massa Carrara) and cooking workshops. There will be many activities in the children’s area, ranging from readings to creative workshops and moments of study and discovery of science and technology.

Among the interactive activities of the programme, the Human library project of the “Ludovici” Civic Library of Carrara, which will take place on Friday 8 September in Piazza Gramsci, and the theater workshop, created in collaboration with Unicoop Tirreno, entitled “Diritti… it’s a long story” (September 8-9) edited by

Alessandra Evangelisti and Federica Chiusole.

Among the scheduled meetings, on 10 September the aspect of health will be taken into consideration, with an in-depth analysis of our driving organ, the Heart, in collaboration with Nausicaa SpA

Lucca Film Festival and live with

Lucca Film Festival this year is committed to bringing cinema to some cities in Tuscany with the project “LFF under the stars” with the support of the North West Tuscany Chamber of Commerce. The partnership with con-vivere will make it possible to create a special film evening, enriched by the presentation and screening of a selected film, “Tropic of Violence” (Tropique de la Violence). The artistic direction of Lucca Effetto Cinema, a side event to the Lucca Film Festival, will instead organize, in collaboration with Confcommercio Lucca and Massa Carrara, some performances in the historic center, carefully staged, to pay homage to one or more films pertinent to the central theme of the demonstration.