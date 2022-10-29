China Construction Third Engineering Bureau assisted Huaihua Economic and Technological Development Zone in epidemic prevention and control

Huaihua News Network News Recently, the new crown epidemic broke out in Huaihua City. As an important strategic partner of Huaihua City, Zhao Huidong, head of the Huaihua Working Group of China Construction Third Bureau, arranged the epidemic prevention and control work in the territory as soon as possible. While doing a good job in self-protection, quickly A 4-person volunteer service team was formed, actively contacted Huaihua Economic and Technological Development Zone, went to the front line of epidemic prevention and control, alternated on duty, and assisted in the epidemic prevention and control of Zhejiang and Fujian Material City, fully demonstrating the responsibility of central enterprises.

At the duty card point, the volunteers of the China Construction Third Engineering Bureau insisted on doing a good job in health code and itinerary code inspection, temperature measurement and registration of outsiders, 24-hour nucleic acid certificate inspection of community personnel, and assistance in the distribution of epidemic prevention materials. At the same time, they were patient with the community. Persuade and explain epidemic prevention policies. For the elderly who are unskilled in mobile phone operation, volunteers will teach them how to master the method and guide them to the nucleic acid testing point; for some people who do not wear masks, volunteers will take the initiative to provide masks, explain the harm of the epidemic, and remind them to pay attention to personal protection .

Zhao Huidong, head of the Huaihua working group of the China Construction Third Engineering Bureau, said: “The epidemic is an order! In the face of the epidemic, there are no bystanders, all of them are parties involved, fighting the epidemic with one heart and side by side. Although the fluorescence is small, it can be condensed to illuminate everyone and continue to move forward. The warm light.” China Construction Third Engineering Bureau will continue to play the role of a central enterprise, overcome difficulties with the people of Huaihua, resolutely win the battle of epidemic prevention and control, and according to the overall arrangement of the municipal party committee, municipal government and leaders at all levels, highlight the Good cooperation project preparatory work in the early stage, and actively invested in Huaihua City’s epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development.

It is reported that the working group of China Construction Third Engineering Bureau will be stationed in Huaihua on September 5, 2022. On September 26, a strategic cooperation agreement was signed with the Huaihua Municipal People’s Government, and the strategic mutual trust between the two parties has been increasing day by day. On October 5th, stationed in Huaihua Economic Development Zone, co-located with platform companies such as Lugang Company, and further planned strategic cooperation between the two parties to help the construction of Huaihua International Dry Port.

(Contributed by Huaihua Economic Development Zone Rong Media Center)

