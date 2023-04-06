.

At the education work conference on the theme of studying and implementing Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era, General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech aroused strong repercussions among party members and cadres from all over the country. Everyone said that they must always insist on arming the mind, guiding practice, and promoting work with Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era, work hard, move forward courageously, and continue to create new historical achievements on the new journey.

General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that this theme education should work hard to promote the study and implementation of the thought of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, to go deeper and more practically, to think in one place, to use energy in one place, and to jointly forge the party into an attacking party. Invincible, invincible hard steel.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, under the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, the problem of absolute poverty that has plagued the Chinese nation for thousands of years has been historically resolved. Now, the folks who have become rich are striding on the road of rural revitalization. In Ansai District, Yan’an, Shaanxi, through the apple industry chain such as planting, processing, and storage, the masses have increased their income and become rich. In Luotuowan Village, Fuping County, Hebei Province, everyone is busy sending mushroom sticks into sheds and shelves. This once barren and closed village has developed characteristic industries according to local conditions and lived a moderately prosperous life.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, under the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, we have played a good game of regional coordinated development. In Beijing, the comprehensive transportation hub of the urban sub-central station is under construction. As one of the landmark projects of the coordinated development of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei, in the future, it will be able to reach Xiong’an New District, Tianjin, Tangshan and other places in one hour. In Chongqing, more than 310 people’s livelihood matters such as employment, social security, and communications have been implemented in Sichuan and Chongqing with the construction of the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, under the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, a series of new ideas have been put forward to lead the development of an open world economy, and a large number of new measures for opening up have been implemented, creating a new situation in opening up to the outside world. Facing the world, Hainan is accelerating the construction of a free trade port with Chinese characteristics with world influence. To connect with ASEAN, Guangxi will jointly build the Western Land-Sea New Corridor at a high level. The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area is also speeding up its construction towards a world-class bay area.

The wind is strong and the sails are sailing again, and the great cause will write a new chapter. Everyone said that they should transform their enthusiasm for learning and work into a powerful motivation to overcome difficulties and start a business. They will concentrate on their missions and strive towards the grand goal of building a strong country and rejuvenating the nation.