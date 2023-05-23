Concentrate on hard work and continue to create new brilliance on the new journey – General Secretary Xi Jinping listened to the work report of the Shaanxi Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government, and made an important speech in Yuncheng, Shanxi, which aroused enthusiastic responses_黄河新闻网

Concentrate on hard work and continue to create new brilliance on the new journey——General Secretary Xi Jinping listened to the work report of the Shaanxi Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government, and made an important speech in Yuncheng, Shanxi, which aroused enthusiastic responses

On the eve of hosting the China-Central Asia Summit in Xi’an on the 17th, General Secretary Xi Jinping listened to the work report of the Shaanxi Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government and delivered an important speech. General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that in promoting Chinese-style modernization, Shaanxi must have the ambition and boldness to stand at the forefront of the trend and strive to be the leader of the times, strive to catch up and dare to surpass, and play an exemplary role in the western region. On the way to Shaanxi, the general secretary also inspected the Yuncheng Museum and Yuncheng Salt Lake in Shanxi. The important instructions of the general secretary have aroused strong repercussions among the cadres and the masses. Everyone said that we must concentrate our efforts, work hard, and continue to create new brilliance on the new journey.



General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out in his speech that in order to catch up and surpass Shaanxi, it must make new breakthroughs in strengthening technological innovation and building a modern industrial system. The instructions and requirements of the general secretary have inspired and encouraged the cadres and masses who have devoted themselves to the field of scientific and technological innovation. In Xi’an High-tech Zone, right now, the layout of strategic scientific and technological forces is being accelerated here. The construction of 54 key projects is speeding up. The innovation chain, industry chain, capital chain, and talent chain are continuously and deeply integrated, and strive to build an important national scientific research, cultural and educational center, high-tech industry, and manufacturing base. .

Work hard to promote common prosperity. General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that we should vigorously develop characteristic industries according to local conditions, promote the integrated development of primary, secondary and tertiary industries in rural areas, and broaden the channels for farmers to increase their income and become rich. The general secretary’s speech is full of earnest concern for agriculture, rural areas, and farmers. In Lueyang County in the Qinba Mountains, villagers are planting Gastrodia elata, a traditional Chinese medicine, in smart greenhouses. Today, a modern Chinese medicine industry demonstration park covering the entire chain of planting, processing, and research and development has been built here, and the vitality of agricultural and rural development has continued to increase.

Protect the mother river of the Yellow River, General Secretary Xi Jinping remembers it here. General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that the ecological protection of the Yellow River Basin should be taken as the baseline for high-quality development in Shaanxi.

Shenmu City, Yulin, Shaanxi Province is located in Jizi Bay of the Yellow River. These days, the local area is stepping up to plant new saplings for the shelterbelt along the Yellow River. This year, Shaanxi will further implement the quality and efficiency improvement and high-quality development project of shelterbelts along the Yellow River. It will complete the afforestation of more than 5 million mu and accelerate the construction of a green corridor on the west bank of the Yellow River.

Efforts will be made to expand internal and external opening up and create an inland highland for reform and opening up. General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that Shaanxi should actively integrate into and serve the construction of a new development pattern, and more deeply integrate into the overall pattern of jointly building the “Belt and Road”. A few days ago, the station project of China-Kazakhstan (Xi’an) Commercial Logistics Co., Ltd. officially started, and it will become an important cargo distribution base for Kazakhstan in China in the future.

General Secretary Xi Jinping is concerned about the protection of ecology and cultural relics in the Yellow River Basin. On the way to Shaanxi, the general secretary successively inspected the Yuncheng Museum and Yuncheng Salt Lake in Shanxi. In the Yuncheng Museum, the general secretary emphasized the need to comprehensively improve the protection and utilization of cultural relics and the protection and inheritance of cultural heritage. In Yuncheng Salt Lake, he urged everyone to make overall plans for protection and utilization.