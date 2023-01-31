Release date: 2023-01-31 10:32

Information Sources:

Views:

On January 29, the Municipal State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission held a meeting of all staff to convey and learn from the province’s in-depth implementation of the “Eight-Eight Strategy” to vigorously promote innovation deepening, reform and tackling, and opening up and upgrading conferences, and the city’s three-level cadre conference and the construction of a smart, innovative and strong city construction promotion conference Spirit, deploy key tasks for 2023. Yan Jiayou, secretary of the party committee and director of the committee, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

The meeting first conveyed the spirit of the important speeches made by Secretary Yi Lianhong of the Provincial Party Committee and Secretary Chen Wei of the Municipal Party Committee at the meeting. According to the requirements of the meeting, we must earnestly study and understand the important spirit of the two meetings, fully understand the profound connotation and significance of the three key words “innovation deepening, reform tackling, opening up and upgrading”, and firmly grasp the “intelligent innovation, ‘four dares to be the first'” “The specific deployment requirements of the meeting should effectively unify thoughts and actions with the spirit of the meeting and decision-making deployment, promote development with hard work, and show achievements with actual performance.

The meeting emphasized that 2023 is a critical year for the transformation and development of state-owned assets and state-owned enterprises. It is necessary to transform the study and understanding of the spirit of the meeting into an important force for deepening reform and promoting various tasks, and to make further efforts and speed up in the following four aspects. One is strong reform. Implement a new round of reform of state-owned assets and state-owned enterprises, clarify new development goals, reform tasks and safeguard measures in the next few years, promote municipal state-owned enterprises to focus on the development of their main responsibilities and main businesses, and accelerate the realization of “slimming and strengthening the body”. The second is strong assessment. Further optimize the assessment and evaluation system, establish a new three-year assessment mechanism, establish a more distinct benefit-oriented orientation, and guide enterprises to enhance their awareness of market-oriented entities. The third is strong supervision. Establish and improve the list of authorization and delegation of power, the list of supervision systems, and the list of supervision and inspection, strengthen the construction of supervision teams, and further improve the quality and efficiency of state-owned assets supervision. The fourth is to strengthen party building. Continue to strengthen the leadership of the party building, focus on enhancing the integrity awareness of state-owned enterprise leaders, build a clean culture, and create a clean atmosphere, and continuously improve the state-owned enterprise corruption index.