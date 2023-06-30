Concentrate on the new era of party flags flying in Changping

For more than 100 years, the Communist Party of China has led the people of the whole country to write the magnificent epic of the Chinese nation. On the new journey of the new era, the Communist Party members of Changping District are riding the wind and waves and setting sail on the great ship of the era of national rejuvenation.

In order to warmly celebrate the 102nd anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, the Organization Department of the Changping District Committee carefully planned and filmed a special promotional film “A Party Member Lives Up to the People and Lives up to the Party” to celebrate the “July 1st” special promotional film, showing Communist Party members in different industries and fields in Changping District Representatives took root in the grassroots to show their identities, worked hard to show their responsibilities, and served the people wholeheartedly. They used practical actions to add luster to the party flag and the party emblem.

She is a people’s teacher

Joined the party for 13 years

as an educator

she always insists

The original mission of “educating people for the party and cultivating talents for the country”

Based on ordinary positions, tirelessly teach and seek

With a high sense of responsibility and a sacred sense of mission

Actively integrate the spirit of party building into the work of teaching and educating people

Demonstrate the vanguard power of party members and teachers

She is Changping District Chengguan Primary School

Teacher – Yang Jinglan

She is a community party branch secretary

Joined the party for 13 years

in community work

She explores through practice

Formed “leading by party building, joint construction by five parties”

grassroots governance model,

And through “double service and four sign-in”

Mechanisms such as “Huoying Butler”

Strengthen the cohesion of grassroots party organizations

Form a community governance pattern of extensive consultation, joint construction, joint governance and sharing

She is Hualongyuan Beili Community

Party branch secretary – Wang Cuijuan

He’s a courier boy

Joined the party for 16 years

working

He rushes forward, works ahead

Provide a full range of courier services for residents in the Huitian area

And call for more courier brothers with their own actions

Take the initiative to move closer to the party organization and actively participate in social governance

Contribute an industry force to the high-quality development of Changping

He is JD LogisticsKing Mile International Sales Department

Person in charge – Liu Jiu

she is a medical worker

Joined the party for 12 years

Engaged in community health work for more than ten years

She always upholds the concept of benevolence of doctors

Take the initiative to show your identity and set an example

Vigorously promote the improvement of medical capabilities

Family doctor contract service and other key tasks

She is Dong XiaokouCommunity Health Center

Deputy Director – Zhang Xu

he is a city caretaker

Joined the party for 19 years

he always insists

“Urban management is the greatest benefit and project for the people”

This concept stands at all times

Find problems, analyze problems, solve problems

the first line of

Be a good city “woodpecker” with heart, effort and emotion

He is Huilong Temple in Changping District

Municipal City Appearance Comprehensive Service Sub-Center

Director – Han Zhangwa

She is a village party branch secretary

Joined the party for 21 years

At work, she put

Strengthen branch construction and give full play to the vanguard and exemplary role of party members

As a magic weapon, dare to provoke

Organizational pillars, industrial pillars, and governance pillars

Lead the party members and the masses to renovate the environment and build homes together

Created a Vegetarian Feast

Tingqi Huishe Boutique B&B and other featured brands

She is Xianrendong Village, Ming Tombs Town

Party branch secretary – Zhang Liying

He is a police station community policeman

Joined the party for 28 years

as an old party member

He has always adhered to the purpose and belief of the Communist Party members

Persist in serving the people wholeheartedly in the workplace

Measure the community road with your feet

Hear the voices of residents with both ears

Protect the bright lights of thousands of households with practical actions

He is Songyuan Police Station

Policeman——Wang Deshui

She’s a health insurance window worker

Joined the party for 12 years

In the front-line handling position of the medical insurance center

in serving the public

She expresses the people’s yearning for a better life

as a goal

Based on the position, perform duties with due diligence

Demonstrate a good image of medical insurers in the new era

She is Changping District Medical Insurance Bureau

Chief of Business Acceptance Section——Ren Siyu

he is a sanitation worker

Joined the party for 5 years

At work, he never forgets

The environmental sanitation concept of “I would rather one person be dirty, in exchange for thousands of households to be clean”

Not afraid of suffering, not afraid of dirty, not afraid of tiredness

Work hard in ordinary positions with sweat

practicing with dedication

The original intention and mission of a Communist Party member

He is Beijing Changping Yongan Environmental Sanitation Service

limited liability company

Frontline workers – Feng Jingyu

she is an elective student

Joined the party for 6 years

During the residency

She leaned down firmly and went deep into the front line of the countryside

Be the vanguard in multiple tasks

Strive to become an “antenna” on the Internet and understand policies

The following is the cadres stationed in the village who understand the masses in the “earth atmosphere”

She is Changping District Civil Affairs Bureau

The fourth-level chief staff member——Liu Mengyun

(Source: Organization Department of Changping District Committee)

