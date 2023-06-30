Concentrate on the new era of party flags flying in Changping

For more than 100 years, the Communist Party of China has led the people of the whole country to write the magnificent epic of the Chinese nation. On the new journey of the new era, the Communist Party members of Changping District are riding the wind and waves and setting sail on the great ship of the era of national rejuvenation.
In order to warmly celebrate the 102nd anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, the Organization Department of the Changping District Committee carefully planned and filmed a special promotional film “A Party Member Lives Up to the People and Lives up to the Party” to celebrate the “July 1st” special promotional film, showing Communist Party members in different industries and fields in Changping District Representatives took root in the grassroots to show their identities, worked hard to show their responsibilities, and served the people wholeheartedly. They used practical actions to add luster to the party flag and the party emblem.
She is a people’s teacher
Joined the party for 13 years
as an educator
she always insists
The original mission of “educating people for the party and cultivating talents for the country”
Based on ordinary positions, tirelessly teach and seek
With a high sense of responsibility and a sacred sense of mission
Actively integrate the spirit of party building into the work of teaching and educating people
Demonstrate the vanguard power of party members and teachers
She is Changping District Chengguan Primary School
Teacher – Yang Jinglan
She is a community party branch secretary
Joined the party for 13 years
in community work
She explores through practice
Formed “leading by party building, joint construction by five parties”
grassroots governance model,
And through “double service and four sign-in”
Mechanisms such as “Huoying Butler”
Strengthen the cohesion of grassroots party organizations
Form a community governance pattern of extensive consultation, joint construction, joint governance and sharing
She is Hualongyuan Beili Community
Party branch secretary – Wang Cuijuan
He’s a courier boy
Joined the party for 16 years
working
He rushes forward, works ahead
Provide a full range of courier services for residents in the Huitian area
And call for more courier brothers with their own actions
Take the initiative to move closer to the party organization and actively participate in social governance
Contribute an industry force to the high-quality development of Changping
He is JD LogisticsKing Mile International Sales Department
Person in charge – Liu Jiu
she is a medical worker
Joined the party for 12 years
Engaged in community health work for more than ten years
She always upholds the concept of benevolence of doctors
Take the initiative to show your identity and set an example
Vigorously promote the improvement of medical capabilities
Family doctor contract service and other key tasks
She is Dong XiaokouCommunity Health Center
Deputy Director – Zhang Xu
he is a city caretaker
Joined the party for 19 years
he always insists
“Urban management is the greatest benefit and project for the people”
This concept stands at all times
Find problems, analyze problems, solve problems
the first line of
Be a good city “woodpecker” with heart, effort and emotion
He is Huilong Temple in Changping District
Municipal City Appearance Comprehensive Service Sub-Center
Director – Han Zhangwa
She is a village party branch secretary
Joined the party for 21 years
At work, she put
Strengthen branch construction and give full play to the vanguard and exemplary role of party members
As a magic weapon, dare to provoke
Organizational pillars, industrial pillars, and governance pillars
Lead the party members and the masses to renovate the environment and build homes together
Created a Vegetarian Feast
Tingqi Huishe Boutique B&B and other featured brands
She is Xianrendong Village, Ming Tombs Town
Party branch secretary – Zhang Liying
He is a police station community policeman
Joined the party for 28 years
as an old party member
He has always adhered to the purpose and belief of the Communist Party members
Persist in serving the people wholeheartedly in the workplace
Measure the community road with your feet
Hear the voices of residents with both ears
Protect the bright lights of thousands of households with practical actions
He is Songyuan Police Station
Policeman——Wang Deshui
She’s a health insurance window worker
Joined the party for 12 years
In the front-line handling position of the medical insurance center
in serving the public
She expresses the people’s yearning for a better life
as a goal
Based on the position, perform duties with due diligence
Demonstrate a good image of medical insurers in the new era
She is Changping District Medical Insurance Bureau
Chief of Business Acceptance Section——Ren Siyu
he is a sanitation worker
Joined the party for 5 years
At work, he never forgets
The environmental sanitation concept of “I would rather one person be dirty, in exchange for thousands of households to be clean”
Not afraid of suffering, not afraid of dirty, not afraid of tiredness
Work hard in ordinary positions with sweat
practicing with dedication
The original intention and mission of a Communist Party member
He is Beijing Changping Yongan Environmental Sanitation Service
limited liability company
Frontline workers – Feng Jingyu
she is an elective student
Joined the party for 6 years
During the residency
She leaned down firmly and went deep into the front line of the countryside
Be the vanguard in multiple tasks
Strive to become an “antenna” on the Internet and understand policies
The following is the cadres stationed in the village who understand the masses in the “earth atmosphere”
She is Changping District Civil Affairs Bureau
The fourth-level chief staff member——Liu Mengyun
(Source: Organization Department of Changping District Committee)
