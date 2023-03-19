Concentrate on uniting and striving to accelerate the construction of a strong country and jointly contribute to the great cause of national rejuvenation——President Xi Jinping’s important speech at the closing meeting of the first session of the 14th National People’s Congress has aroused strong repercussions among the democratic parties, the Central All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce and people without party affiliation

CCTV news (news broadcast): The important speech delivered by General Secretary Xi Jinping at the closing meeting of the first session of the 14th National People’s Congress has aroused strong repercussions among the central committees of the democratic parties, the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, and people without party affiliation. Everyone said that on the new journey, they will continue to maintain a high degree of consistency with the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, combine the strengths of multi-party cooperation with the needs of the overall situation of the Central Committee, stick to their original aspirations, work together with one heart and one mind, and go to the glorious and dreamy world together. expedition.

General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that from now until the middle of this century, building a modern socialist country in an all-round way and promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is the central task of the entire Party and the people of the country. The baton of building a strong country and national rejuvenation has historically fallen on our generation. Everyone said that the new journey is an expedition full of glory and dreams. With General Secretary Xi Jinping at the helm and pilot, the country has a future, the nation has hope, and the people have a bright future.

From the perspective of the overall development of the cause of the party and the country, General Secretary Xi Jinping clearly put forward five “necessities” and one “must” for the central task of the whole party and the people of the country to comprehensively build a modern and powerful socialist country and comprehensively promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. . Everyone said that the grand goal of building a strong country and national rejuvenation is inspiring and inspiring. We must inherit and carry forward the fine traditions of solidarity and sincere cooperation with the Communist Party of China, and follow the strategic deployment of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China to promote Chinese-style modernization Unite and struggle together to create a new historical feat.