Source Title: Concentrated Fever in Some Schools Municipal Education Commission: All Caused by Influenza A Infection

The reporter learned from the Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention on February 22 that since February, the local clusters of epidemics in Beijing were all concentrated fever caused by seasonal influenza or acute gastroenteritis caused by diarrhea viruses such as norovirus. Schools and nurseries. The epidemic of new coronavirus infection is in a state of local sporadic sporadic. Recently, some schools and nursery institutions in Beijing have experienced concentrated fever. The Beijing Municipal Education Commission announced through the official WeChat public account “Capital Education” that the health and disease control departments have confirmed that the current concentrated fever is caused by influenza A virus infection. Parents and friends, please do not worry too much. City CDC: Cluster outbreaks caused by new coronavirus infection not detected Zhang Daitao, director of the Infectious and Endemic Disease Control Institute of the Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said that the epidemic situation of respiratory and intestinal infectious diseases in Beijing is generally stable, and the intensity of seasonal influenza epidemics is on the rise, mainly in schools and kindergartens. The epidemic situation of the new coronavirus infection is in a local sporadic state, and no cluster epidemic caused by the new coronavirus infection has been detected. According to monitoring data, from February 13 to 19, 2023, the number of influenza-like cases increased by 91% compared with the previous week, decreased by 18% compared with the same period last year, and decreased by 61% compared with the same period in 2019. The virus-positive rate of influenza-like cases was 23%, up significantly from 4% in the previous week, but down from 34% in the same period last year and 30% in the same period in 2019. Among the influenza viruses currently circulating in Beijing, influenza A viruses are overwhelmingly dominant, of which influenza A H1N1 subtypes account for 64%, influenza A H3N2 accounts for 35%, and influenza B accounts for 1%. The epidemic situation of acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection in the city is stable, and no large-scale outbreaks have occurred. Since February, the local clusters of epidemics in Beijing were all concentrated fever caused by seasonal influenza or acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and other diarrhea viruses, most of which occurred in schools and kindergartens. Municipal Education Commission: The current concentrated fever is caused by influenza A virus infection According to the Beijing Municipal Education Commission, some schools and nursery institutions in Beijing have recently experienced concentrated fever, which has aroused social concern and parents’ concern. It has been confirmed by health and disease control departments that the current concentrated fever is caused by influenza A virus infection. Parents and friends, please do not worry too much. The Beijing Municipal Education Commission stated that in accordance with the school’s daily health management and various work arrangements for the prevention and control of infectious diseases, schools must focus on and strengthen relevant work in winter and spring, such as strengthening the implementation of morning and afternoon inspections, tracking absences due to illness and other systems, and strengthening home-school education. Communicate, actively guide parents and students to develop good hygiene habits and a healthy lifestyle, scientifically and rationally adjust and arrange sports events and activity time during the season change, and pay attention to the health status of students at the same time, and insist on “preventing multiple diseases together”. In this semester, as the weather gradually warms up and the length of the day increases, the school will further strengthen the management of sports activities and health work. On the basis of improving the monitoring and early warning mechanisms for various infectious diseases, the school will focus on the gradual resumption of physical exercise. Strengthen the observation and understanding of the students’ situation, and promote the improvement of students’ physical fitness. “At the same time, we will also urge schools and class teachers to communicate more carefully with parents, and dynamically adjust corresponding measures according to children’s physical and mental conditions to ensure that normal education and teaching order can be guaranteed.” The Beijing Municipal Education Commission stated. ■ Tips Some schools send reminders to parents that children should seek medical attention in time if they have a fever, and go to class without illness If you have fever symptoms, you should report to the teacher in time, you should wear a mask when you have the flu, and you should not go to crowded places… The reporter noticed that parents have received various reminders from school teachers. Parents of a junior high school student in Fengtai District told reporters that on February 21, they had received the “Prevention of Influenza – A Letter to Parents” forwarded by the class teacher, signed by the Fengtai District Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Fengtai District Education Commission Sports and Health Center, the letter It is recommended that parents should cooperate with schools or childcare institutions to do morning and afternoon checks. If children have a fever (armpit temperature ≥ 37.5°C) or respiratory symptoms, seek medical treatment in time and rest at home. Do not go to class with illness during the break, and do not go to crowded places and extracurricular classes. See also Patía peasants protest At the same time, when you have the flu, you should wear a mask, share meals with others, eat a light diet, and drink plenty of warm water; 48 hours after your body temperature returns to normal and other flu-like symptoms disappear, you can resume classes with a certificate issued by a health doctor in the area where the school is located. In addition, it is also necessary to clean the family environment, urge children to do a good job in personal hygiene, increase exercise appropriately, enhance resistance, and get flu vaccines every year in due course. Parents of primary school students in Dongcheng District also said that on February 20, the head teacher of the school reminded parents in the group that those with fever should seek medical treatment in time and go to class without illness. At the same time, it is recommended to do antigen testing. 48 hours after the flu-like symptoms disappear, you can go to class normally; if the antigen test is positive, after the body temperature returns to normal and other flu-like symptoms disappear 48 hours later, the antigen test is negative twice (at least 24 hours apart), or the symptoms are more than 7 hours. Day, you can go to class normally. Those with vomiting and diarrhea can go to class 72 hours after the symptoms stop. ■ attention The beginning of the school season overlaps with the virus epidemic season, and a variety of infectious diseases enter the campus The reporter noticed that after the start of the new semester, it is not uncommon for primary and secondary schools in various places to suspend classes due to infectious diseases. The reasons involve the new crown, flu, noro and other types of campus-prone infectious diseases. For example, a class in a primary school in Xihu District, Hangzhou City decided to suspend classes for 4 days because 10 people were positive for the new crown antigen; a class in Century City Experimental Primary School in Hangzhou Bay New District, Ningbo City asked for leave due to symptoms such as cough, sore throat, and fever, and the class was suspended for 4 days. According to media reports, the suspension of classes was due to influenza; the first class of Shaw Primary School in Qingpu District, Shanghai was also suspended for four days due to 4 confirmed cases of influenza. Why are there frequent campus outbreaks recently? “Influenza, noro, hand, foot and mouth, almost every year at the beginning of school, the ‘oldest three’.” A disease control staff told reporters. The overlap between the start of school season and the virus epidemic season is an important factor in the occurrence of campus epidemics. The influenza epidemic season is mainly in winter and spring, generally between November and March of the following year, and the peak is around January. According to the latest data from China CDC, according to the surveillance of influenza-like cases in sentinel hospitals across the country, in the sixth week of 2023, the positive rate of influenza virus in my country has increased (3.4%). Norovirus gastroenteritis can occur throughout the year. Generally, from October to March of the following year is the season of norovirus infection, and the population is generally susceptible. Clustered outbreaks mainly occurred in places where crowds gather, such as schools and childcare institutions. In addition, according to the Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention, after the spring term begins, the risk of clustered outbreaks of hand, foot and mouth disease and herpetic angina in schools and kindergartens has also increased. Some disease control experts also told reporters that due to the strict prevention and control of the new crown epidemic in the past few years, the spread of other infectious diseases has also been suppressed. With policy adjustments and schools returning to normal education and teaching, whether there will be a rebound of other infectious diseases is worthy of vigilance. The school should do a good job in the prevention of multiple diseases. Beijing News reporter Dai Xuan Yang Feifei

