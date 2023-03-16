Concentrate on helping development, unite and strive to write a new chapter. The enlarged meeting of the party group of the provincial CPPCC conveys and implements the spirit of the National Two Sessions. Huang Lixin presides over it

On the afternoon of the 15th, the party group of the Provincial CPPCC held an enlarged meeting to convey the spirit of learning from General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech during the National Two Sessions and the spirit of the National Two Sessions, and to implement the deployment requirements of the Provincial Party Committee. Huang Lixin, Chairman of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference, presided over and delivered a speech.

Huang Lixin pointed out that this year’s National Two Sessions are a grand gathering of national attention and world attention held in the first year of fully implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. . General Secretary Xi Jinping was unanimously elected President of the country and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, which fully reflects the common aspirations and aspirations of the entire Party, the military and the people of all ethnic groups in the country, and fully demonstrates that the “two establishments” are the foundation of confidence and the greatest guarantee for doing all work well. Encourage and inspire hundreds of millions of people to work together for the grand goal of building a strong country and rejuvenating the nation. General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech during the two sessions is of great and far-reaching significance to comprehensively building a modern socialist country and promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. It also points out the direction and injects strong impetus into the work of the CPPCC in the new era. We must always adhere to Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era as the general outline for governing the work of the CPPCC, learn and understand General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important thoughts on strengthening and improving the work of the CPPCC, fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party, and promote the people’s The work of the CPPCC has taken on a new look.

Huang Lixin emphasized that it is necessary to study and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and the spirit of the National Two Sessions from a higher position, maintain a high degree of consistency with the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core in terms of ideology, politics and actions, and resolutely defend the “two establishments”. Demonstrate the political responsibility of the CPPCC in the “two maintenances”; serve the overall situation of the center with better performance, closely follow the primary task of high-quality development, focus on the central work of the provincial party committee and the provincial government, and actively promote deepening innovation, tackling tough reforms, and improving opening up , writing high-scoring answers to the CPPCC in helping to promote the “two advances”; doing a good job in the great unity and joint work with a larger structure, and giving full play to the advantages of the CPPCC in the realization of the Chinese dream; enriching the CPPCC’s deliberative democracy with updated measures Practice, improve the efficiency of the CPPCC system in helping to build a highland of people’s democratic practice in the whole process; be more conscious and persistent in performing duties for the country and the people, do a good job in implementing the CPPCC charter, and demonstrate the CPPCC’s new deeds and new style in comprehensively strengthening its own construction. Make new and greater contributions to the CPPCC for faithfully implementing the “eight-eight strategy”, creating an “important window” with “two firsts”, and striving to write a chapter of Chinese-style modernization in Zhejiang.