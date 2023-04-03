Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, April 2Topic: Concentrating the heart and casting the soul to rejuvenation——Writing on the occasion of the start of the education on the theme of learning and implementing Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics

Xinhua News Agency reporters Zhu Jichai, Ding Xiaoxi, Wang Ziming, Gao Lei

The Chinese Communists rely on learning to get to today, and they must also rely on learning to move into the future.

On March 30, the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China held a meeting and decided that starting from April this year, the whole party will be carried out in two batches from top to bottom to study and implement the theme education of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics. In the afternoon, the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China conducted the fourth collective study on studying and implementing Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. Lay a solid theoretical foundation.

Going to the expedition full of glory and dreams, the Chinese Communists in the new era will unremittingly use Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics to condense their hearts and souls, and use the party’s innovative theory to unify their thinking, will, and actions, and move towards the comprehensive construction of a modern socialist country , and comprehensively advance the grand goal of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

The ideological code to win the victory – “Having the guidance of the scientific theory of Marxism is the root of our party’s firm belief and belief and grasping the historical initiative”

In Yangjialing, Yan’an, the majestic central auditorium has become more and more grand after years of baptism.

In the auditorium, the tables and wooden chairs are just as they were back then. The red slogan above the rostrum is particularly eye-catching: “March forward victoriously under the banner of Mao Zedong”.

People visit the former revolutionary site of Yangjialing in Yan’an, Shaanxi (photo taken on March 28, 2021).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Bowen

More than 70 years ago, the Communist Party of China held its first national congress in this “house built by itself”, and Mao Zedong Thought was written on the party’s banner, and the Chinese revolution has since embarked on the track of victory.

On October 27, 2022, the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has just concluded. General Secretary Xi Jinping led the newly elected members of the 20th Politburo Standing Committee here to listen to the echoes of history and understand the original aspiration and glorious tradition of the older generation of Communists .

At the critical moment of marching towards the second centenary goal, the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China wrote the new development of Xi Jinping’s thought on socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era into the party constitution. Provide strong guidance.

Without revolutionary theory, there can be no revolutionary movement. “Having the guidance of the scientific theory of Marxism is the foundation of our party’s firm belief and belief and grasping the historical initiative.”

Turning over the centuries-old movement of wind and thunder, every major historical juncture is always accompanied by a leap of thought, leading our cause from victory to new victory.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Chinese Communists, mainly represented by Comrade Xi Jinping, have insisted on combining the basic principles of Marxism with China‘s concrete reality and with China‘s excellent traditional culture. With great political wisdom and theoretical courage, they have created the Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era has opened up a new realm of the modernization of Marxism in China.

From the Nineteenth National Congress of the Party and the Sixth Plenary Session of the Nineteenth Central Committee, the main content of this glorious thought was summarized with “ten clarifications”, “fourteen insistences” and “thirteen achievements”, to the twentieth national congress of the party with “two “One Combination” and “Six Must Persist” profoundly expound the worldview methodology of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics and the standpoints and methods that run through it… Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics has been continuously enriched and developed, marked with original theoretical contributions. The new height of the development of Marxism guides the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation into an irreversible historical process.

“Why the Chinese Communist Party can do it, and why socialism with Chinese characteristics is good, in the final analysis is the practice of Marxism, which is the practice of Marxism in China and the times.”

Facts have proved eloquently that the ten-year great change in the new era lies in the fact that Comrade Xi Jinping is the core of the Party Central Committee and the core of the whole party is at the helm to guide the navigation, and the root is in the scientific guidance of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

On March 1, 2019, General Secretary Xi Jinping personally taught the “first lesson” to the training class for young and middle-aged cadres of the Central Party School (National School of Administration), focusing on studying and implementing the party’s innovative theory:

“To study the thought of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, we must deeply understand and comprehend its significance of the times, theory, practice, and the world, and deeply understand its core essence, spiritual essence, rich connotations, and practical requirements.”

Treat science with a scientific attitude and pursue the truth with the spirit of truth. This is the ideological code of the Chinese Communists who are always at the forefront of the times——

Incorporate Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era into the Party Constitution and the Constitution, as the guiding ideology that the Party and the country must adhere to for a long time, and provide action guidelines for the construction of a strong country and national rejuvenation;

In the form of the party’s historical resolution, it is clear that Xi Jinping’s socialist thought with Chinese characteristics in the new era “is contemporary Chinese Marxism, 21st century Marxism, and the essence of Chinese culture and Chinese spirit”, emphasizing that “two establishments” are important to the new era. The development of the cause of the party and the country in the era has decisive significance in promoting the historical process of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation;

In the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, a special chapter was set up to focus on “opening up a new realm of Marxism in China and modernization”, requiring the whole party to grasp the world outlook and methodology of Xi Jinping’s socialist thought with Chinese characteristics in the new era, persist and apply it well throughout One of the standpoint methods.

Party members revisit their oath of joining the party at the First Memorial Hall of the Communist Party of China in Shanghai (photographed on June 3, 2021).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Liu Ying

With every step forward in theoretical innovation, theoretical armaments follow suit. This is the theoretical awareness of the Chinese Communists relying on learning to move towards the future——

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China proposed to unremittingly use Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era to condense the heart and soul, and clearly required that leading cadres at or above the county level be the key to carry out in-depth theme education throughout the party;

The First Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Party emphasized that Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era must be learned, understood and practiced, and this thought is required to be implemented in all aspects of the work of the Party and the state;

The Second Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Party made it clear that to carry out in-depth study and implementation of the theme education of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the whole party, it is necessary to scientifically plan, carefully organize, strengthen theoretical study and application, and achieve tangible results.

Focus on the overall situation and think far-reaching.

Under the leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, a major deployment was made to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party and to mobilize all comrades in the party to unite and struggle to complete the central task of the party, and to further promote party building in the new era The major deployment of the new great project is in full swing and the curtain is opened.

Consistent ideological baptism – “Whenever the Party Central Committee makes major decisions and deployments, we call on all comrades in the party to strengthen their studies”

The spring breeze is blowing, and the vegetation is spreading. In the north square of the main building of the Central Party School, a giant statue composed of a sitting statue of Marx and a standing statue of Engels is bathed in warm sunshine.

Roaming around the campus, the party school auditorium with red walls and green tiles, arched roof, and yellow brick veneer, with its cave-dwelling architectural style in northern Shaanxi, interprets the distinctive genes of our party that attaches great importance to theoretical arming.

The Party School of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (photographed on February 27, 2023).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li He

In February this year, in this auditorium, the “Seminar on Studying and Implementing Xi Jinping’s Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and the Spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China” was held. results.

Ideological construction is the basic construction of the party, and ideological building and theoretical strengthening of the party are the key to the eternal vitality of a century-old party.

“It is an important experience for our party to create history and achieve brilliance by insisting on arming the whole party with the latest achievements of Marxism in China and modernizing it, guiding practice and promoting work.”

Whether it was the rectification movement during the Yan’an period, the comprehensive party consolidation in the early days of reform and opening up, the “three stresses” education in the 1990s, or the in-depth study and practice of the Scientific Outlook on Development since the new century, generations of Chinese Communists have been learning and educating Continuously improve the theoretical level and practical ability.

The light of truth illuminates the way forward, and the baptism of thought is consistent.

On November 9, 2022, bursts of applause came from the study room of party members in Lianhua Village, Muyun Street, Changsha City, Hunan Province. To study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, members of the Central Propaganda Group sit together with party members, cadres, and grassroots people to conduct theoretical presentations. The down-to-earth form and vivid language of the masses aroused strong resonance.

In the exchanges and interactions, the Central Propaganda Group clearly explained the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, thoroughly explained Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and promoted the party’s innovative theory to fly into the homes of ordinary people.

Carrying out theoretical study and accepting ideological baptism is a compulsory course for Communists, and it is also the meaning of carrying out centralized education within the party.

General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out profoundly that “the party’s previous concentrated education activities have always started with ideological education, and focused on solving the problems of in-depth study, inconsistent thinking, and inability to keep up with actions.”

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Party Central Committee has faced the new situation, new tasks and new challenges, and has taken Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics to condense the heart and soul as the fundamental task of the party’s ideological construction, and promoted the centralized education within the party. Expanded sequentially——

In 2013, the main content was to be pragmatic and clean, and the party’s mass line education and practice activities carried out learning and education throughout, constantly strengthening the theoretical arm, and adding spiritual motivation to solve practical problems;

In 2015, the “Three Stricts and Three Honests” special education was carried out among leading cadres above the county level, and the study and implementation of the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s series of important speeches was the top priority, so that “strictness” and “realness” became lifelong habits and conscious pursuits ;

In 2016, the “two studies and one action” study and education put the party’s ideological construction in the first place, and the inner-party education expanded from the “key minority” to the majority of party members, and extended from centralized education to regular education;

In 2019, on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, the theme education of “never forget the original intention and keep in mind the mission” takes “theoretical learning to gain” as the primary goal, and promotes Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics to take root in the hearts of party members;

In 2021, when the party was founded for a hundred years, with the clear requirements of “learning party history, understanding thoughts, doing practical things, and opening new games”, party history study and education will guide all comrades in the party to look back at the history, strengthen historical self-confidence, grasp historical initiative, Constantly open up new bureaus.

Since the beginning of the new era, the five consecutive intensive education within the party has been carried out at various levels, and the study and implementation of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics will be carried out throughout, and the theoretical armament will continue to be deepened, sounding the clarion call for cohesion.

The more important the historical juncture is, the more we must pay attention to and pay close attention to learning.

More than five years ago, the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China had just concluded, and General Secretary Xi Jinping issued a call for a decisive victory in building a moderately prosperous society in all respects: “To uphold and develop socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era requires the entire party to learn from it.”

Five years later, shortly after the end of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, at the critical moment of the new journey, General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out: “Whenever the Party Central Committee makes major decisions and deployments, we call on all comrades in the party to strengthen their studies so as to unify the thinking of the whole party. and action, gather a powerful force to overcome difficulties and forge ahead in unity. This is a successful experience of the party.”

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China successfully concluded at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing (photographed on October 22, 2022).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Pang Xinglei

Use learning to build soul, use learning to increase wisdom, use learning to uphold style, and use learning to promote performance.

The meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee held on March 30 emphasized that to carry out this theme education, the general requirement is to “learn ideas, strengthen party spirit, emphasize practice, and make new achievements.” The thought of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era has been transformed into a powerful force that strengthens ideals, tempers party spirit, guides practice, and promotes work.

The majority of party members and cadres will take this theme education as an opportunity to absorb the source of unremitting struggle, enhance the political wisdom of learning, thinking and practicing, and build a dam line of defense against corruption and change, so that they will be more determined, confident, and more confident. Wisdom and unswervingly walk on the road of Chinese-style modernization.

The majestic power of dream-seeking revival——”Provide strong political guidance and political guarantee for a new journey and a new era of meritorious service”

“Today, let’s think about how to follow the good path pointed out by the general secretary, combined with the actual situation in the village, adapt measures to local conditions, and implement precise policies to make life more prosperous.” Under the rolling Wuling Mountains, on the courtyard dam paved with bluestone slabs, Huayuan, Hunan Province Shi Jintong, secretary of the party branch of Shibadong Village in the county, sat around with the villagers to learn ideas, discuss village conditions, and seek development.

More than 9 years ago, it was here that General Secretary Xi Jinping first proposed the important concept of “targeted poverty alleviation”, which started the great changes in this mountainous Miao village. Today, the general secretary’s series of important expositions on the comprehensive implementation of the rural revitalization strategy have become the “golden key” for everyone to get rich.

This is the scene of the “Yuanba Small Lecture Hall” event in Shibadong Village, Huayuan County, Hunan Province, taken on November 15, 2022.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Chen Zhenhai

General Secretary Xi Jinping profoundly pointed out: “If our cadres want to make progress, our party must make progress, our country must make progress, and our nation must make progress, we must invigorate the style of learning, persist in learning, learning, and re-learning, and persist in practice and practice. , and then practice.”

At present, my country’s development is facing new strategic opportunities, new strategic tasks, a new strategic stage, new strategic requirements, and a new strategic environment.

Standing in the critical stage of national rejuvenation, facing the accelerated evolution of a century of changes, and advancing an unprecedented great cause, only by arming your mind with scientific theories can you strengthen your beliefs and grasp the historical initiative; only by uniting under the banner of truth Only in this way can we not be afraid of the stormy waves and move forward firmly and courageously.

Studying and implementing Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era is the fundamental requirement for the new era and new journey to create a new situation for career development.

Visitors visit Baota Mountain in Yan’an, Shaanxi (photo taken on March 30, 2021).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Bowen

Before learning, you must know the direction.

The majestic Qinling Mountains, quiet mountains and secluded forests. At the foot of the Qinling Mountains, in the hall of the Qinling Protection Station in Huyi District, Xi’an City, Shaanxi Province, the slogan “Clear water and green mountains are mountains of gold and silver” is particularly eye-catching.

Standing in front of the “Digital Qinling” intelligent management and control platform, Wang Xiqin, the person in charge, monitors the real-time images of 15 valley roads along the mountain valleys in the area, so as to detect and deal with disorderly construction, deforestation, hunting and hunting in time. question.

“The construction of ecological civilization is a fundamental plan related to the sustainable development of the Chinese nation. The Qinling Mountains are the ancestral line of the Chinese nation, and protecting the Qinling Mountains is our political task.” Wang Xiqin said that he will continue to study and implement Xi Jinping’s ecological civilization thought in depth with his colleagues. Be a good “Qinling Ecological Guard” with more conscious actions.

Political firmness cannot be separated from theoretical sobriety.

In 1938, Comrade Mao Zedong pointed out at Yan’an Anti-Japanese Military and Political University when he answered “what should be studied at the Anti-Japanese University”, “the first thing is to learn a political direction”. General Secretary Xi Jinping quoted this sentence when paying homage to the Yan’an Revolutionary Memorial Site, which profoundly stated the essence of learning and carrying forward the Yan’an spirit.

Continuously deepening the study and implementation of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era is to promote the whole party to more consciously and deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidence”, and achieve The “two safeguards” maintain a high degree of consistency with the Party Central Committee in terms of ideology, politics, and actions.

The reality of learning is solid in practice.

Learning to convey the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech during the two sessions of the country, and devoting himself to tackling the “stuck neck” problem… Returning to work from Beijing, Shan Zenghai, deputy to the National People’s Congress and chief engineer of XCMG Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., has a full schedule.

“When participating in the deliberations of our Jiangsu delegation, the general secretary emphasized that accelerating the realization of high-level technological self-reliance and self-improvement is the only way to promote high-quality development. At any time, China cannot lack manufacturing.” Shan Zenghai said that we must follow the general secretary The development path guided by the guidance and the acceleration of key technological breakthroughs have made Chinese cranes more and more “heavy” in the world.

The value of theory lies in guiding practice, and the purpose of learning is all about application.

“The Party Central Committee decided to promote investigation and research throughout the party as an important part of thematic education carried out throughout the party.” Not long ago, the “Work Plan for Investigation and Research in the Whole Party” issued by the General Office of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China attracted widespread attention.

The plan highlights problem-oriented and goal-oriented, and closely focuses on fully implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and promoting high-quality development. It clearly lists 12 key research contents.

Questions are the voice of the times, and answering and guiding the solution of them is the fundamental task of theory.

Constantly deepening the study and implementation of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era is to strengthen the mastery and application of the party’s innovative theories, apply them to the implementation of the major strategic deployments proposed by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and be good at using Xi Jinping’s new era The thought of socialism with Chinese characteristics observes, grasps and leads the times, is good at using this thought to promote Chinese-style modernization to achieve new progress and new breakthroughs, is good at using this thought to solve various contradictions and problems in economic and social development, and is good at using this thought One thought prevents and defuses major risks, and is good at using this thought to further promote comprehensive and strict party governance.

The most important thing for learning is to win yourself.

To comprehensively and strictly govern the party, it is necessary to supplement the “calcium” of the spirit and forge the “soul” of thought.

Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era not only contains the major theories and strategies of the party’s governance of the country, but also runs through the requirements of the Chinese Communists’ political character, value pursuit, spiritual realm, and work style. Strength, strength of character.

Constantly deepening the study and implementation of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era is to promote the party’s self-revolution, keep clear and firm in solving the unique problems of large parties, and guide the majority of party members and cadres to take the initiative to put their own thoughts into it, learn Master a series of requirements of the party’s innovative theory on strengthening ideals and beliefs, improving ideological realm, and strengthening party spirit, and always maintain the political nature of the Communists, and embark on a new journey with unified thinking, firm will, coordinated actions, and strong combat effectiveness , Create new great achievements.

In the past, thousands of brocades have been displayed, and in the Ming Dynasty, they have gone further.

The light of truth shines, and the upward and forward power sprays on every inch of the vibrant land, stretching infinitely towards the future.