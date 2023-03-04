Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, March 1st Topic: Concentrically build a dream, support a great cause, set sail and embark on a new journey——Review of the CPPCC’s five-year work

Xinhua News Agency reporters Ding Xiaoxi, Shi Jingnan, Bai Yang

Spring returns to the earth and all things sprout. The first session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference will be held in Beijing on March 4. More than 2,000 members of the new CPPCC National Committee will gather together for this spring event.

Looking back on the past five years, we have adhered to the two major themes of unity and democracy, insisted on two-way efforts of advising on governance and building consensus. The majestic force of the historical great cause of national rejuvenation.

Thought Leads Strong Confidence

From June 22 to 23, 2018, the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference held a symposium on party building in Beijing.

This is the first time that the CPPCC has systematically studied party building since the founding of New China.

Upholding the leadership of the Communist Party of China is the fundamental guarantee for the development and progress of the CPPCC.

Over the past five years, the CPPCC has taken strengthening ideological and political leadership and broadly building consensus as the central link, and has taken upholding and developing socialism with Chinese characteristics as the main axis of consolidating the common ideological and political foundation. The positive energy of the great rejuvenation of the nation.

Under the guidance of the bright red party flag, the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference is striving to move forward with sonorous steps——

Held a symposium on the study of Xi Jinping’s socialist thoughts with Chinese characteristics in the new era, systematically studied the spirit of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the previous plenary sessions of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, deeply studied the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, implemented the spirit of the Central Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, and guided members to further understand the “two Establish the decisive significance of “, effectively enhance the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidence”, and achieve “two maintenance”;

Carry out in-depth education on the theme of “not forgetting the original intention and keeping in mind the mission”, and solidly promote the study and education of party history. Through collective learning, special lectures, visits and other forms, we will further strengthen our ideals and beliefs, and deeply understand why the Chinese Communist Party can and why Marxism Why is socialism with Chinese characteristics good?

Focusing on the implementation of several opinions on strengthening the party building work of the CPPCC in the new era, conduct research on the implementation of the local CPPCC, the party group of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference strengthens the leadership of the party group of the agency and the sub-party group of the special committee, and implements the written report of the secretary of the sub-party group to the party group of the CPPCC National Committee System, the leadership of the party is embedded in the whole business chain and runs through the whole process of duty performance;

……

Over the past five years, the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference has firmly established the correct direction, firmly established its political stance, consolidated its ideological foundation, and built an ideological and political foundation for joint and united struggle.

With the Party leadership as the center, draw the largest concentric circles.

In October 2021, the commemorative event for the 110th anniversary of the Revolution of 1911 was successfully held to unite and inspire Chinese people at home and abroad to forge ahead and realize the dream of rejuvenation.

Beijing, Nanjing, Wuhan, Guangzhou, Zhongshan… Following the footsteps of pioneers, the delegation of guests visiting the 110th anniversary of the Revolution of 1911 went all the way south, covering more than 2,000 kilometers.

Building a consensus is not about insisting on uniformity without distinction, but a direction of inspiration and guidance.

The 13th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference established a heart-to-heart talk system that integrates ideological and political leadership into unity and democracy, and has realized an innovative way to broadly gather consensus from people from all walks of life in the new era. Through in-depth and detailed heart-to-heart talks, publicize the party’s major policies and decision-making arrangements, listen to the voices of committee members, and promote cooperation and work together.

To maximize the mobilization of all positive factors and gather all positive forces, the CPPCC strives to unite more people around the Communist Party of China and gather together a mighty torrent to promote the development of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era.

Negotiation and political assistance

On November 11, 2022, in Dongbatou Town, Lankao County, Kaifeng City, Henan Province, the Jiuqu Yellow River meanders forward.

On the bank of the embankment, Cao Zhongliang, chairman of the Kaifeng CPPCC, is connecting to the main venue of the CPPCC National Political Consultative Conference on the Internet: “To build the Yellow River National Cultural Park, we must fully demonstrate the great achievements of the party leading the people in carrying out Yellow River governance, and tap the era value of the Yellow River culture. , Tell the story of the Yellow River in the new era.”

A network cable connects the north and the south of the river, allowing the negotiation and discussion to extend from the closed venue to the vast world.

Focusing on the theme of “promoting the construction of the Yellow River National Cultural Park”, 10 CPPCC members and specially invited representatives spoke at the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and three venues in Shandong and Ningxia and through video connections. More than 100 members made their speeches on the member performance platform Opinions, heads of relevant departments came to the venue to participate in the exchange. The front-line situation at the grassroots level was immediately presented to the participants. In the frank and enthusiastic exchanges and interactions, the issues were more focused, the measures were more pragmatic, and the results were more remarkable.

The innovative development of online political discussions and remote consultations is a vivid portrayal of the 13th CPPCC National Committee advancing with the times and enriching consultation forms.

Over the past five years, the CPPCC has focused on promoting theoretical innovation, institutional innovation, and practical innovation, effectively organizing parties, organizations, ethnic groups, classes, and people from all walks of life to jointly discuss the state’s affairs, and promote the development of people’s democracy to be more extensive, fuller, and more sound.

To the broad and subtle, build the truth and seek practical strategies.

From the special deliberative standing committee meeting to the special consultation meeting, from the biweekly consultation symposium to the proposal handling consultation meeting, from the sectoral consultation meeting to the expert consultation meeting… the advice and advice are more eloquent, reasonable, and resourceful. Effective, special consultation institutions are more “specialized” to highlight characteristics, “specialized” quality, and “specialized” level.

Establish a working mechanism in which members of the Chairman’s Conference take the lead in supervising key proposals to effectively promote the transformation of proposals and suggestions; organize expert committee members and relevant scholars to conduct in-depth research on major strategic issues, and further play the role of applied think tanks; build a high-level participation in and deliberation with the characteristics of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference The talent pool provides intellectual resources to promote the construction of specialized consultation institutions… The level of institutionalization, standardization, and proceduralization of the CPPCC’s deliberative democracy has been continuously improved, and institutional advantages have been better transformed into national governance effectiveness.

In late August 2022, Jiamusi City, Heilongjiang Province ushered in a group of special “guests” – the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

Go to the village to see the scene, check the real situation, talk seriously with farmers, learn about the situation from experts, hold research seminars, and communicate with relevant government departments… The research team came for the “black land” and planted “Chinese food” , Serve the “Chinese Rice Bowl” and offer advice and suggestions.

Starting in 2021, the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference has carried out five consecutive years of democratic supervision around 10 topics in the implementation of the “14th Five-Year Plan”. “Strengthening the protection of black soil” is one of them.

Adhere to problem orientation, give full play to the advantages of consultative supervision, ensure the depth and quality of democratic supervision, and play a positive role in promoting the implementation of various measures in the “14th Five-Year Plan”.

Explore in practice and develop in exploration. The People’s Political Consultative Conference has continuously improved the level of political consultation, democratic supervision, and participation in and deliberation of state affairs, so as to gather strength for the comprehensive construction of a modern socialist country.

Responsibility to gather people’s hearts

“The rainy season is coming, what preparations have we made for firefighting work? How is the safety of firefighters doing?”

On the eve of the National Two Sessions this year, Yang Yuanyan, a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and deputy mayor of Laibin City, Guangxi, visited the Laibin Fire Rescue Detachment. From the performance configuration of professional equipment to the preparation and daily life of firefighters, she looked carefully and asked seriously. .

“My proposals all come from the observation and thinking of my work and contacts with people from different sectors. Fields, factories, mines and enterprises are all places where I often go to perform my duties and research.” The Proposal for the Sense of Professional Honor” has received replies from the Ministry of Emergency Management and other ministries and commissions. The relevant departments are accelerating the improvement of the fire protection professional honor system.

Proposals are an important way for CPPCC members to perform their duties. Over the past five years, the CPPCC National Committee has received more than 29,000 proposals and filed about 24,000 cases. Each proposal condenses the solid research and in-depth thinking of the members of the CPPCC, and demonstrates the responsibilities and responsibilities of the members of the CPPCC.

Since the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, in accordance with General Secretary Xi Jinping’s requirements of “understanding the CPPCC, meeting consultations, discussing politics well, observing discipline, following rules, and emphasizing conduct”, the majority of members have adhered to the feelings of performing their duties for the country and the people. Strengthen the ability to perform duties, conscientiously perform the duties of members, and demonstrate the good demeanor of members of the CPPCC in the new era with exemplary actions.

Concerned about national affairs, affection for people’s livelihood, performance of duties is more “earthly”——

Serving the “big country” and responding to “the expectations of the people” has always been the original intention of the CPPCC members to perform their duties.

“Strengthen employment security services for key groups, effectively protect the rights and interests of laborers”, “accelerate the legislation of preschool education, and effectively solve the problem of difficult and expensive admission to kindergartens”, “vigorously develop smart elderly care”…

In the past five years, the majority of committee members have cared about the “lights of thousands of families” and “firewood, rice, oil and salt”, went deep into the grassroots and the masses, made wise words, offered practical strategies, and planned long-term actions, so that the people can truly feel that the committee members are by their side .

Going deep into reality, conducting investigations and research, and negotiating more “confidence”——

“Being a ‘responsible member’ is not about words, but about actions.” On February 7, 2020, Wang Jianye, member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and president of Beijing Hospital, led the second batch of medical teams to help Wuhan, fighting the epidemic for two full years. moon.

“This is our responsibility as medical staff, and even more so as the ‘national team’! We must go deep into the grassroots to observe and listen to public opinion before we can offer valuable and insightful suggestions.” When it comes to his experience in performing his duties, Wang Jianye has a deep understanding feeling.

No research, no advice. Over the past five years, Wang Jianye and members of the CPPCC Education, Science, Health and Sports Committee have actively participated in research activities such as the construction of public health service systems, elderly care, and special children’s education, and strived to promote relevant policies to be effective.

On the basis of solid research and in-depth thinking, the “targetability” of Jianyan and the “gold content” of senior officials have been further improved.

Over the past five years, the CPPCC has pioneered and innovated, and has continuously built new platforms and expanded new paths for members to perform their duties.

Create a mobile platform for members of the CPPCC National Committee to perform their duties, so that members can discuss politics and make suggestions, and gather together to break through physical divisions and time-space boundaries; produce “member lectures” programs to guide members to better take on the role of participants, practitioners, and promoters of the CPPCC system Responsibilities of the CPPCC members; the reading activity of members of the CPPCC National Committee was launched, and the spirit of learning was vigorously promoted. The participation of members continued to expand, the quality of service performance continued to improve, the spillover effect was significantly enhanced, and the characteristics of the CPPCC became increasingly prominent.

A series of practical and pioneering measures have helped members improve their ability to perform their duties, strengthen their responsibility, and promote the continuous development of the CPPCC.

Do not slack off in performance of duties, and make persistent efforts to continue the glorious chapter.

In the new era and new journey, the CPPCC is more closely united around the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, holding high the banner of ideals and beliefs, raising the sail of unity and struggle, working hard and courageously, to build a modern socialist country in an all-round way and comprehensively promote Make new and greater contributions to the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.