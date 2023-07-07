Concern about ELN harassment in Chocó

A few hours after the start of the cessation of offensive operations with the ELN, the governor of Chocó, Ariel Palacios, requested the urgent intervention of the Government in this region against armed actions of the ELN.

As reported by the departmental president, commerce and transportation have been paralyzed since Tuesday, July 4, due to the armed actions decreed by this illegal group.

Palacios expressed that uncertainty continues in the department of Chocó, after an audio was shared by one of the ELN leaders about the increase in their illegal activities.

The governor referred to the security roundtable convened on the same Tuesday, the day these intimidation actions began, indicating that none of the summoned ministers or the Peace Commissioner attended, they only sent delegates.

The president said that “I make an urgent call to the National Government to allow us Chocoanos to live in peace.”

He added that “there is another concern and that is that the members of the Registry need to carry out registration processes in the municipalities of Sipí, Nóvita and Medio San Juan, because of this it is difficult to get around.”

For this reason, the departmental president asked the National Government for urgent intervention, as well as guarantees so that the officials and members of the Registry can move around the territory and carry out their activities and that citizens can pay for the next October 29.

Likewise, he maintained that the Public Force does not have sufficient tools to act on the ground.

The intimidation by the armed group occurred after an alleged armed incursion by the Clan del Golfo into a rural area, specifically the village of Chambacú, where the crime of a 50-year-old man was recorded and events in which this man’s son was injured.

Decree

On the other hand, President Gustavo Petro signed the Decree that orders a bilateral and temporary ceasefire with the ELN between August 3, 2023 and January 29, 2024.

The Decree indicates that “the suspension of military operations and offensive police operations will be done without prejudice to compliance with the function and constitutional and legal obligation of the Public Force to preserve the integrity of the national territory.”

The Monitoring and Verification Mechanism of the ceasefire will be made up of the National Government, the ELN, the Episcopal Conference of Colombia and the UN Verification Mission in Colombia.

Said ceasefire may be extended based on the assessment made by the Peace Dialogues Table of the reports presented by the Monitoring and Verification Mechanism, and in accordance with what was agreed by the parties.

The Decree specifies that the ceasefire will aim to improve the humanitarian situation of the populations and territories, with the purpose that “the civilian population can exercise their rights and freedoms, with emphasis on the most vulnerable, among them, the social and environmental leaders, ethnic peoples, women, human rights defenders and minors”.

Prior to this, the Decree indicates that the Head of State orders the suspension of military operations and offensive police operations, from July 6, 2023, “against the members of the ELN who participate in the peace process and are within of the procedures for the execution of the national bilateral and temporary ceasefire agreement and the corresponding protocols.

