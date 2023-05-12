Concern about water shortages if El Niño is declared

While the Ministry of Environment warned about water supply problems In at least 500 municipalities in the country in the event of an El Niño phenomenon being declared, Emcali announced that it will guarantee the water supply in the event of a drought.

According to the Ministry of Environment and the National Water Study 2022 of the Ideam, Valle del Cauca would be one of the departments with high risk shortage of the resource in the event of El Niño.

Although the World Meteorological Organization still does not decree this phenomenonthere is an 80% possibility that it will occur between July and September, the international entity reported.

The National Water Study indicates that there are 565 municipalities at possible risk of shortages in 16 departments, among which is Valle del Cauca, where at least 50% of the municipalities could be affected.

In Cali

Regarding the water supply in dry weather for the city of Cali, Lucierne Obonaga, assistant manager of Potable Water, recalled that the city has five Emcali drinking water treatment plants to guarantee the water supply service during the transition to the dry season.

Obonaga explained that in times of drought, low water levels can occur, which is the lowest level of a river, which hinders the uptake of fluid for treatmentbut Emcali is prepared with reserves and technical protocols for normal service through interconnections between the plants.

He called for people from Cali to use water responsibly and invited citizens to report waste or fraudulent connections in their homes.

