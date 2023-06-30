Concern grows in companies about cyberattacks

Marshthe world leader in risk consulting and insurance brokerage, published the First Risk Study for Latin American National and Family Companies 2023, which collects the opinion of 700 business leaders in the region on the risks that most concern them and those that most affected them in the post-pandemic period.

The study reveals the main risks that threaten small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), a critical sector for Latin American economies, since, according to ECLAC, 90% of the business fabric is made up of national or family businesses, which employ around 67% of workers, and contribute up to 70% of GDP.

“ESG mainstreaming is increasingly a source of competitive advantage for organizations that get it right. The identification of these risks helps to better understand the social, environmental and corporate governance performance to make more informed investment decisions and obtain better risk management results”, mentioned Rodrigo Suárez, ESG Risk leader for Marsh Latin America and El Caribbean.

According to those surveyed, the main risks for their businesses are 1) Change in the socio-political environment (49%); 2) Cyberattacks (43%); 3) Extreme weather phenomena (35%); 4) Ongoing consequences of Covid-19 (35%); 5) ESG risks (31%); 6) Terrorist attacks (23%).

According to Kaspersky Lab, in 2022, 25% of SMEs in Latin America suffered a cyber attack and 30% do not have security on their work computers.

Regarding the most important asset of a company, people, 50% believe that their greatest risk is related to succession plans, and the retention and attraction of talent 47%. Industrial health and safety risks affect 44% of SMEs, and workforce well-being and mental health risks affect 40%.