Concern grows over labor reform

As indicated by the Government, the labor reform proposes that in Colombia the realization of indefinite-term contracts be prioritized, to avoid the use of the figure of contracts for the provision of services.

In addition, some “limitations” would be applied by excluding the conclusion of contracts with natural persons so that they carry out permanent and subordinate activities in companies.

Given different points like this, various sectors of the economy have warned that the project is not acting on the correct approach, one of them is that of Temporary Services Companies, which, like Staffing, in the west of the country are key figures for guarantee formal and quality employment.

For example, in this area of ​​the country the company serves 27 clients and has more than 1,000 people hired. The closing of sales in 2022 was 5,284 billion pesos and the goal for 2023 is to generate a total of 9,349 billion pesos in sales and more than 2,300 jobs in the region.

Given this, Juan Pablo Chaustre, general manager of Staffing, also stressed: “It is not understood why limit a legal figure that is working and that last year generated more than 600,000 formal jobs nationwide, contributed more than 10 billion pesos to the social security system. 55% of the missionary work was occupied by women, 23% benefited as first job and youth employment; added to another 16% of missionary employment that was related to job diversity.”

Jobs

In terms of employment generation, important opportunities are identified in the region. For example, Cali, as the capital city of Valle del Cauca (where the company began its operations in 1973), has free zones and easy access to its municipalities and nearby departments, it is a city with the opportunity to link all types of of personnel, in all economic sectors, such as operating assistants, production and plant operators, warehouse and general service assistants, maintenance technicians, store-to-store and retail business advisers, welders, drivers, cooks and food assistants and accountants. Every month the company reports 600 interviews in the area for the mentioned positions.

Understanding the region’s own geography and its proximity to the Coffee Region, Staffing since 2022 created a support office in Pereira to support its clients, ratifying its commitment to be the ally that companies need in their selection processes and staff bonding.

Pereira, like another of the cities served by the company in this region, reported 561 hires in 2022 and so far this year it reports 233.

limitations

It is for the above, that the Temporary Services Companies have been making warnings in this regard, since the labor reform proposes changes and limitations that would affect the figure, which, as evidenced, is generating important contributions to the country.

Chaustre, joined the positions of concern, although he stressed that although the union has had the opportunity to dialogue with the Government, the call is to continue developing consultation tables, endorsing the goodwill of the Ministry of Labor, but – equally way- clarifying that there are no arguments to restrict or limit work activities, since the goal should continue to counteract informality and unemployment, where flexibility and outsourcing contribute to the competitiveness of Colombian companies by providing them with processes and resources that allow them to Focus on your core business.

“These limitations that the labor reform brings are complex, there it is stated that the activity that the ESTs carry out can only be carried out for those jobs that have nothing to do with the purpose of the user companies or clients, we can assure that it is going against the law itself, that is, the reform is contradictory and the question is then, where is it that we are going to help?” Chaustre pointed out.

an inoperative figure

Although it has been said that the figure will not end, so many limitations make it inoperative and also expensive. The prohibition for the user companies in not being able to enter into contracts with the Temporary Services Companies for the attention of activities and permanent needs of their company or establishment is illogical, since almost all of them have different moments in business and seasonal peaks, for example, school season, vacation, Christmas and others, in which there are greater needs for labor.

And there are the ESTs that can respond to the seasonal labor formalization. The General Manager of Staffing also expressed that the contractual modality for these missionary activities must be maintained under the current legal framework, where there is no difference in the type of contract, whether under a contract for work or labor or a fixed term, for which reason calls for this to be reviewed and removed from the project.

It also calls for good sense and responsibility on the part of the inspectors in Valle del Cauca, since they are handling erroneous information, stating that user companies can no longer hire for mission activities, that is, through the EST; It is worth mentioning that the reform is still in the consultation period and in the seventh commission of the House of Representatives.

Comments