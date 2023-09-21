Concern in three cantons due to shortage of ambulances – breaking latest news

Ambulance shortage in district 11D06.

After the traffic accident in the El Lucero parish, Calvas canton, of a private vehicle and an ambulance that provided service to district 11D06, citizens are concerned about the shortage of these emergency vehicles. There is no statement from the Ministry of Health.

Situation

The ambulance, which belongs to District 11D06 Calvas-Gonzanamá and Quilanga, would have responded to an emergency in the El Lucero parish last weekend, but when it was returning – a few kilometers from the same parish – it suffered a spectacular traffic accident that It left several injured, one patient was even transferred to the city of Loja.

The unrest arose because apparently the car would be one of the two operational ambulances; There are others, however, that would be parked.

Angélica Calvas Andrade, resident and health professional, said that she has lived in the city of Cariamanga for more than 30 years and has seen it grow constantly. “When I provided my services in several health homes, I knew that there were enough ambulances to provide services to the three cantons that make up the district; currently, I know that the number has reduced,” she said.

He added that, “having 2 or 1 operational ambulance, because one suffered an accident, is worrying because it must provide service to three cantons with towns distant from the cities and where they need it most,” he said.

For Gonzalo citizen Cristian de Jesús Agila, rural towns have always been forgotten: “after an emergency, we must travel to a health center in private vehicles. The problem with the ambulances in Calvas is not from now but from several months ago because they were constantly damaged; In June of this year, due to a fall, I had to enter the “José Miguel Rosillo” Basic Hospital, but from my parish, Sacapalca, to Cariamanga they transferred me in a van, even though they alerted ECU-911 of the situation,” story.

Diario Crónica, on several occasions, requested an interview at the zonal coordinator 7 Salud to learn about the problem and the work carried out to solve it, but until the closing of the edition it did not materialize. (YO)

Given

Calvas has 6 rural parishes; Quilanga, 2; and, Gonzanamá, 4.

