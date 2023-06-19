Concern over falling coffee prices

The drop in the price of coffee in recent days aroused the concern of coffee unions and coffee growers, given the high production costs they have to assume, added to climatic adversities.

The price of coffee continues with downward trends, where it rebounded its lowest price in two years on June 14 with $1 million 594 thousand per load of coffee of 125 kilos. Luis Miguel Ramírez, representative of Risaralda before the national and executive committees of the National Federation of Coffee Growers, expressed his concern:

“In the last month we have seen that due to the revaluation of the Colombian peso, it has not favored coffee growers, since 98% of the coffee we produce in Colombia is exported, so on that side, coffee growers are going to obtain less income if we compare it with the year 2022”.

In this way, the figures are decreasing, according to Ramírez, since in the year 2022, the department had an approximate cost of almost one trillion, 950 thousand million pesos. However, by 2023, there was a 40% decline. The foregoing is reflected in the price of the arrobas, which by 2022 were at $250,000, while this year they are at $160,000.

Given: inputs such as nitrogen have shown a recovery in their price; of $280 thousand is currently at $120 thousand.

international influence

One of the reasons that from different coffee unions, including the representative of the National Federation of Coffee Growers, is on the one hand the high coffee production that is coming in Brazil: “Why has this price been affected internationally? The different analyzes and the companies that carry out evaluation and monitoring say that Brazil can come out with a harvest very close to 65-70 million bags, let’s remember that Brazil produces 30% of the coffee consumed in the world”.

urgent measures

From Santa Rosa de Cabal, the vice president of the Coffee Growers Committee, James William Montes, expressed one of the main problems they face:

“We are very concerned because we in Santa Rosa did not have any naughty, we are hopeful that the harvest now in October will recover and another thing that is being greatly affected is the drastic drop in coffee. Today we coffee growers are almost working at a loss, we are almost below the break-even point, and we need the National Government”.

From the National Federation of Coffee Growers as well as the Committee of Coffee Growers, a petition is made to the National Government as well as to the coffee growers in these complex times:

“Today, coffee growers make a call, first to be very prudent with spending and second, to announce that we are losing money. Today the sale of coffee is around 160 thousand – 170 thousand, and the costs are higher. The situation begins to complicate and more when the blooms were not so good; due to the good prices, due to the climatic effect that really in recent years has been very strong for the entire country and that makes production less. And in 2020, 2021 and 2022, the coffee plantation renovations that were expected were not carried out, so today we can say that coffee growing in Colombia is aging strongly.”

Affected coffee farmers

Marleny Arroyave has grown coffee for much of her life, lives in Vereda Campo Alegre in Santa Rosa de Cabal, and comments that she has been affected by the drop in coffee prices:

“Prices have always been our weak side, last year we had super good prices but when there was no promotion, now that we expect a good harvest because this year is the good harvest every four years and one is sad to see that Right now we have more than 800 – 900 thousand pesos that the arroba has lowered. This year we had the illusion that the price of coffee was going to help us, we are already affected by a drop and these drops are fatal for us because we already have some debts in the banks ”.

