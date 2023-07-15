Concern over TTP sanctuaries in Afghanistan, will respond effectively: Pakistan Army

Pakistan Army has said in a statement issued today (Friday) that ‘Pakistan is concerned about the involvement of Afghan citizens in terrorist incidents and it is necessary to remedy it.’

In a statement issued by the Public Relations Department of the Pakistan Army, it was stated that the Pakistan Army, as per the Doha Agreement, expects the Transitional Afghan Government not to allow its territory to be used for terrorism against any country. “There are serious concerns about the freedom of activities and sanctuaries of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan in Afghanistan.”

The statement further said that the involvement of Afghan citizens in terrorist incidents in Pakistan is an important aspect that needs to be addressed. Such attacks will not be tolerated and Pakistan’s security forces will respond effectively.

The Pakistan Army says that the operation against terrorists will continue without any interruption and the forces will not rest until the end of terrorism.

The statement further informed that Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir visited Quetta Garrison today (Friday) where he was briefed on Zhob attack. According to the statement, the Army Chief ‘paid tribute to the martyrs, visited the injured in Quetta CMH and appreciated their spirit and service to the nation.’

Pakistan’s army said on Wednesday that 12 soldiers were killed while five attackers were killed in retaliation during an attack on an army base in Balochistan’s Zhob and an operation against ‘terrorists’ in Sui.

In another incident, three more soldiers were killed in an exchange of fire with heavily armed ‘terrorists’ in Sui district of the province while two assailants were also killed.

Earlier, Afghanistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Sohail Shaheen, said in an interview given to Arab News on Sunday that TTP is not in Afghanistan but in Pakistan’s tribal areas. If they are inside Pakistan, it is theirs. The responsibility is there, not ours.’

