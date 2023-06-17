Concerns about school dropout in Huila

According to the registry of the Secretary of Education of Huila, there is an increase in this index. The absence of school transport is one of the causes.

Huila has not done well with the control of school dropouts. Recently, a notification to 22 rectors of the Department revealed the crisis.

According to the document, dated May 3 and signed by the director of Nucleus, Inspection and Surveillance, Darío Gómez Quintero, for 2022 school dropout was 5.30%, that is, above 2021 (with 4.24 %) and 2.19% registered in 2020-as warned the previous year in this medium Dolly Mejía, educational coverage official of the Ministry of Education-.

According to the information from this office, the three educational institutions – of the 22 identified with the highest dropout rates – are: 1. La Perdiz de Algeciras with 21 students dropping out of 200 enrolled in the campus, for an average of 10.50% ; 2. La Victoria de Villavieja with 10.23% dropout, with an enrollment of 430 students; 3. Valencia de la Paz de Íquira, of 401 students, 40 have dropped out, which means 9.98%.

The population enrolled in some schools has decreased, as is the case of IE Valencia de la Paz, where to date there are 370 students enrolled, and although there are fewer dropouts, the number of withdrawals has increased due to reasons such as the absence of school transportation .

School transportation and PAE

This means of communication tried to communicate on several occasions with the Secretary of Education of Huila, Tania Peñafiel, to find out more details about it and the crash plans to stop this phenomenon, but it was impossible.

In the municipality of Íquira, for example, last year there were only 25 days of school transportation, and in the first semester of this year students have moved on foot or by motorcycle. This factor has had a notable impact on desertion, to such an extent that the rector of this institution, Martiniano Suárez, identified it as one of the causes. To date, out of a population of 370 students, 14 have dropped out and 32 students have withdrawn to other schools.

In addition, in an executive report, the manager indicated that farm work and specifically the ‘nomadic’ jobs of coffee pickers have an impact on the ‘loss’ of students in the system. All this leads to the generation of apathy towards educational processes.

School transportation is one of the factors that affects school dropout.

DIARIO DEL HUILA sought to communicate with Hernando Herrera, coordinator of the permanence program of the Ministry of Education, but did not receive a response in this regard.

Another factor that affects dropout is the absence of a school restaurant service (PAE, School Food Program). Although Huila has had good coverage, in a virtual forum held this week by ‘Red Papaz’ it was evidenced through a survey in 2022 by the National Consulting Center (CNC), that of the 1047 educational centers in Colombia, on a range from 0 to 5: the average quality of food received by girls, boys and adolescents is 4.0.; and the proportion of school meals is 32%.

The causes of desertion

In the search for a solution to this problem, the Huila Secretary of Education asked the rectors to explain the causes of this school phenomenon: “What happened or is happening in your educational establishment to have this good, regular or bad result? in the dropout rate? What programs or strategies or actions are being developed in your establishment to reduce the dropout rates?” These were some of the questions that the rectors were asked. There are still no results from that report.

Child labor and desertion

Last year the ICBF (Colombian Institute for Family Welfare) revealed the figures in cases of child labor and school dropouts that occur in Huila. It was indicated that there were 34 cases during 2022, which led to school dropout and child abuse.

As data to highlight, it is indicated that between the ages of 12 and 17 are the majority of victims; there are also minors between the ages of 5 and 11 accompanying their parents in work tasks -a cultural pattern that is transmitted from generation to generation-.

In the case of Neiva, it is where this scourge is generated the most. The most common places: traffic lights, downtown, market squares and recycling in neighborhoods.

The entity has carried out active searches for minors in child labor conditions, in the municipalities of: Neiva, Suaza, Palestina and La Argentina, operating in market places, main avenues, traffic lights and recycling centers.

Yes, desertion increased in pandemic

Although in 2020, before the Covid-19 pandemic, desertion was 2%, after the confinement was created and the few digital media outlets in rural areas, desertion levels were 6%.

According to the Ministry of Education, the main factor that has generated this increase is due to the lack of connectivity and technological tools. In Huila, this shortcoming was resolved by the parents, through the offline connection or the development of guides.

Budget to attack desertion

Regarding resources invested by the Departmental Government, the fight to prevent school dropout stands out with 7 projects in 2022 for educational access and permanence:

Project name – year 2022 Funding source – Initial budget year 2022

General Participation System Department

Support for the school feeding service in educational institutions in 35 municipalities of the Department of Huila $600,000,000 $61,826,069,100

Strengthening initial education in 35 municipalities of Huila $300,000,000

Improvement, expansion and endowment of official educational infrastructure in 35 Municipalities of Huila $12,126,274,899 $1,549,302,301

Educational support to the victim population $897,524,915

Development of strategies to reduce the

school dropout $270,000,000

Educational support for ethnic groups $610,000,000 $503,478,500

Support for the student population with disabilities $900,000,000 $911,390,989

Without a pandemic, the dropout rate is low, with the pandemic this phenomenon skyrocketed.

