Concerns Arise in German Economic Circles Over US Restrictions on Investment in China

German Economic Circles Worry About US Restrictions on Investment in China

10.08.2023

German economic circles are expressing concerns over the recent decision by US President Joe Biden to sign investment restrictions on China. An expert on foreign trade issues at the Federation of German Chambers of Industry and Commerce stated that the European Union (EU) should collaborate closely with the United States to mitigate any negative impact on the European economy.

German economic circles are skeptical about President Biden’s move and are worried that the EU may adopt similar regulations that will hinder economic growth. Melanie Vogelbach, an expert on foreign trade issues at the Federation of German Chambers of Commerce and Industry (DIHK), emphasized that German companies are already subject to extensive export regulations. She fears that the introduction of an “investment review mechanism” will lead to over-regulation.

Vogelbach suggested that the EU should avoid implementing foreign investment screening mechanisms and instead coordinate closely with the US to prevent the negative repercussions of US investment restrictions on the European economy. Highlighting the interconnectedness of the German economy with the international market, Vogelbach emphasized the need to accelerate the opening of global markets and investment locations. This approach would enable businesses to diversify supply chains and enhance their competitiveness.

Additionally, Vogelbach mentioned that many German companies prioritize de-risking, as demonstrated by their cautiousness in high-tech cooperation. The German Wholesalers and Exporters Association (BGA) concurs, stating that German companies are unlikely to intervene in the dispute due to their reliance on US partners in sensitive high-tech areas. The association’s chief economist, Michael Alber, stressed the importance of the US market to German companies and the potential risks associated with “long-arm jurisdiction” if doubts arise.

The German government recently announced a new China strategy, urging German companies to reduce the risk of doing business with China. This approach aligns with the concept of de-risking. The European Commission responded to queries by saying they are in close contact with the US government and look forward to continued cooperation on this issue. The European Commission will present an initiative on this topic before the end of the year.

The concerns expressed by German economic circles highlight the potential implications of US investment restrictions on the global economy. As the EU navigates its own approach to investment regulations, collaboration with the US will be crucial to ensuring a favorable outcome for the European economy.

