Concerns Grow About Internet Identity Theft

THE CONSUMERS they are increasingly using digital technologies in their daily lives: for convenience, personalization and experiences.

“The increasing adoption of new digital tools presents opportunities for companies to expand their channel presence and develop new brand experiences. This will allow them to capture more consumer data, research and test products digitally, and personalize engagement with consumers.” Francisco Olivares BelloLead Partner of the Consumer Industry, EY Latam North

According to the EY Future Consumer Index study, carried out by EY, a leading firm in professional audit, tax, consulting, strategy and transaction services, globally, digital has been constantly integrated into the daily lifestyle of consumers. consumers. According to the survey results, 63% subscribe to a video streaming service, and this research shows that 62% of consumers have listened to audio streams such as podcasts in recent months. On the other hand, 77% of the population that has access to the financial system manages their money through their bank’s website or mobile application.

Despite the increase in digital adoption, concerns around cybersecurity and privacy remain high. This since the study details that 55% of Internet users are concerned about identity theft or fraud. In addition, they are uneasy about the fact that their data is not safe or viruses are downloaded while browsing the different platforms.

E-commerce continues to grow as consumers opt for a home-focused lifestyle, digital behaviors are permeating all aspects of consumers’ lives, be it work, entertainment or online shopping. .

