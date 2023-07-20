Concerns increase in venomous snake bites

According to the epidemiological bulletin of the National Institute of Health (INS), in thirteen departments of the country, including Huila, there have been 20 deaths due to snake accidents during the first semester of 2023. Diario del Huila presents the poisonous species.

Newspaper of Huila, Huila

By: Gloria Camargo

In the country, four families of snakes have been identified that are of great relevance for public health surveillance of ophidian accidents.

Among them, the family Viperidae stands out, composed of the true vipers of the genera Bothrops, Crotalus, Lachesis, Bothriechis and Porthidium.

These snakes are responsible for most cases of poisoning and their clinical picture is characterized by hemorrhagic syndromes, edema and tissue damage. Poisoning by them can cause multiple organ damage, which could cause death or irreversible sequelae and disability.

For this reason, the National Institute of Health revealed in its most recent epidemiological bulletin that during the first semester of 2023, 20 deaths from venomous snake bites have been registered in the departments of Antioquia, Bolívar, Boyacá, Caquetá, Huila, Cauca , Córdoba, Guainía, Magdalena, Nariño, Santander, Vaupés and Vichada.

According to updated data up to the first half of 2023 and compared to the same period of the four previous years, a progressive decrease in the incidence of snakebite accidents is observed from 2019 to 2021.

However, since then, there has been a slight but steady increase in cases. Regarding lethality, this has shown a greater variation throughout the five years analyzed, the entity reported.

Accumulated incidences of snakebite accidents by territorial entity, Colombia, I semester 2023.

Public health

Venomous snakebite represents a serious public health problem in tropical and subtropical countries, due to the toxic effects it can cause in its victims.

These reptiles, belonging to the Reptilia class, Squamata order and Serpentes suborder, have a surprising ability to adapt to various environments and ecosystems, which makes them present in different thermal zones.

Venomous snakes have developed a special ability to produce venom in their salivary glands, which they use to immobilize and sometimes kill their prey for food or defense. This venom is a complex mixture of proteins, lipids, carbohydrates, and salts, and its toxicity varies depending on the family or species of snake, the age of the specimen, and the amount of venom injected into the victim.

Worldwide, it is estimated that there are more than 3,500 species of snakes distributed in 465 genera and 30 families. Although it is difficult to calculate the exact number of snakebite accidents, it is estimated that more than five million cases occur each year, half of which can result in poisoning.

Shockingly, these fatal bites result in between 80,000 and 140,000 deaths annually, and that number could triple when the amputations and disabilities caused by these incidents are considered.

Asia, Africa and Latin America are the regions most affected by this problem. In this last continent, Colombia is the third country with the most cases of venomous snake bites, surpassed only by Brazil and Mexico.

“The geographic location of the country, with its favorable eco-epidemiological conditions for the survival of these species, has led to the identification of more than 300 species of snakes in its territory, distributed from altitudes of 0 to 3,500 meters above sea level. Among these, approximately 18% are poisonous”, establishes the INS.

national map

In Colombia, during the first semester of 2023, the Public Health Surveillance System (Sivigila) reported a total of 2,713 cases of snakebite accidents, of which 34 were cases imported from abroad.

The incidence was 5.14 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, according to DANE population projections for the year 2023. The departments with the highest incidences are mainly concentrated in the Amazon and Orinoquía regions, areas with low population density.

Use of antivenom in snakebite accident by territorial entity, Colombia, I semester of 2023.

The event of poisoning by snakes continues to affect predominantly men, representing 73.5% of the cases.

In addition, 79.9% of those affected were affiliated with the subsidized health system, and 72.7% of the cases occurred in the rural population. Among the activities associated with the highest risk, agricultural activities were found with 45.3% and domestic trades with 20.5%.

The most frequent bite occurred in the lower limbs, representing 60.3% of the cases, followed by upper limbs with 37.3%. Vipers were the most frequent aggressor agents, representing 71.3% of the cases, while elapids were only present in 1% of the bites. These data agree with the historical behavior of the event.

The most affected age group was 20 to 29 years, especially in men. However, the highest incidences occurred in men aged 40 to 49 years.

In the department of Huila during 2023, one death related to ophidian accidents has been reported, with a fatality rate of 1.23%. The only case registered in this department occurred in the municipality of Colombia, generating concern in the region.

The event and deaths continue to affect mainly men in age groups in productive stages of life, which has been consistently reported in previous national reports.

In addition, it has been observed that populations living in rural areas are the most affected, which highlights the importance of promoting preventive measures and timely medical care in these areas.

The species

According to Diego Gómez, a snake specialist and biologist at the Universidad de los Andes, while Colombia is known for its rich biodiversity, it is also home to some of the most dangerous venomous snakes in the world.

One of the most feared snakes is the Rattlesnake, since its venom is hemotoxic and neurotoxic, which means that it causes coagulation problems and tissue rot, as well as causing flaccid paralysis that affects muscle control and, in extreme cases, May compromise respiratory movements.

Another group of poisonous snakes are the Corals. There are about 30 species of true corals, some with dark or black colors, while others have colorful patterns. True corals are characterized by having an odd number of black rings between the red rings (three or one), while false corals have an even number of black rings.

As for vipers, species such as size X and four-nosed have been identified as high-risk venomous snakes. Their efficient camouflage and the occupation of natural areas transformed into agricultural systems increase encounters with human beings, which leads to a greater number of accidents. The venom of these vipers affects the tissues, and patients bitten by them may require the amputation of limbs, such as hands or legs.

Facing this danger, anti-venom serums become a vital tool in saving lives. Colombia has two producers of anti-venom serums: the National Institute of Health (INS) as a public producer and a private producer.

Behavior of the event by municipality with reports of deaths due to snakebite accidents.

The INS manufactures two types of serum: the polyvalent Antibotropic, which is effective against bites from snakes such as size X, rich, four-nosed and rattlesnakes, and Anticoralic, which covers all corals. These serums are crucial to neutralize the poison in the organism of the affected people.

For the production of these sera, different methods are used. One of them is to synthesize them from the snakes themselves and their venom. INS horses are also used, to which microinjections of venom are administered to generate the necessary defenses.

The horses are not at risk in this process and are immunized. From the blood of the horses and with a similar process, the antibodies for the antivenom serum are obtained. Another animal that plays an important role in the manufacture of serum are mice.

Corals, followed by Rattlesnakes, Vipers, and species such as size X and four noses have been identified as high-risk venomous snakes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

