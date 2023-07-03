Concerns of Fraud: United States, European Union, and OAS React to Suspended Results of Guatemalan Presidential Elections

Title: Concerns of Electoral Fraud in Guatemala Spark International Alarm

Subtitle: The suspension of results publication triggers apprehension from global entities and threatens democratic processes.

Guatemala City, [Date] – Apprehension over alleged electoral fraud has gripped Guatemala as the Supreme Electoral Tribunal temporarily suspended the publication of the results of the first round of the presidential elections. This move has garnered concerns from international bodies such as the United States, the European Union, and the Organization of American States (OAS), who view it as a threat to democracy.

US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, underscored the significance of free and fair elections, warning against attempts to interfere in the electoral process. Blinken expressed the United States‘ support for the Guatemalan people’s right to choose their leaders independently.

Echoing similar sentiments, the European Union Electoral Observation Mission emphasized the importance of respecting the will of the citizens, as expressed in the elections.

Various international electoral observation organizations have affirmed that the electoral process adhered to the country’s laws, further raising concerns about the suspension of result publication.

The OAS, which monitored the elections on June 25, called on all powers of the State to respect the integrity of the electoral process. Additionally, the OAS stressed the need to acknowledge the conclusions reached by both the electoral authority and international observation missions.

Highlighting the pivotal nature of the upcoming runoff, former first lady Sandra Torres, a prominent figure in Guatemalan politics, will face off against anti-corruption candidate Bernardo Arévalo on August 20. Arévalo’s unexpected success prompted claims of fraud, leading nine political parties to challenge the results.

Responding to these allegations, the Constitutional Court, Guatemala’s highest court, ordered the Supreme Electoral Tribunal to suspend the officialization of the results until a review of the first-round ballots is conducted.

While the court has pledged to adhere to the order, it maintains that the electoral process was carried out in accordance with the country’s electoral law.

Arévalo expressed dissatisfaction with the court’s decision, vowing to challenge its legal basis and its potentially perilous implications for the electoral process. Meanwhile, he urged his supporters to remain vigilant against any attempts to tamper with the outcome.

The OAS observation mission found no substantive evidence of irregularities that could influence the results, further raising questions about the suspension.

The latest ruling by the Constitutional Court has added another layer of complexity to the already intricate and burdensome electoral process in Guatemala. Previous court decisions have already weighed on the validity of certain candidacies. However, international organizations and governments have criticized the current ruling, arguing that it lacks support and is untimely.

Critics maintain that the objective of the claim, initiated by nine political parties, including that of winner Sandra Torres, is to dislodge Bernardo Arévalo, a progressive and social democrat candidate who stands in contrast to the bureaucratic and business elite in Guatemala.

The position of the Supreme Court of Justice on this ruling, the potential review of the minutes, and the subsequent impact on the results remain uncertain. Regardless, this latest controversy has further eroded Guatemalans’ confidence in their electoral system, with a significant portion harboring doubts over its legitimacy.

As the situation continues to unfold, the question of restoring public trust in the electoral process looms large. The integrity and transparency of Guatemala’s democratic processes now face yet another critical test.

Author: Marcos González Díaz

Location: Mexico and Central America

Correspondent at BBC News Mundo

