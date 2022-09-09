RUEGLIO. There is great expectation, among fans of Omar Codazzi, for the performance of their idol scheduled for this evening, Friday 9, in the multipurpose hall of Rueglio starting at 21.30. Fifty-one years old, Milanese by birth, Omar Codazzi boasts a large following among both young people and older pop music fans. After his beginnings with the Piano Bar, playing pieces by his idols Franco Bastelli and Claudio Villa, Codazzi made his way into the world of orchestras until he came to that of Franco Bagutti. As a solo singer he has about twenty albums to his credit containing all of his hits. The latest: in 2021 two are released (Occhi e Omar sings Bastelli). With this last disc, Omar – thanks to Edizioni Musicali Novalis – realizes his dream of being able to sing original songs by Bastelli. In recent weeks, I also want to fly, the result of the collaboration with Pietro Galassi. At midnight, at the end of the concert, space for the Dj Set.

