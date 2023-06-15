Concerted reforms, Gaviria keys to interact with Petro

THERE ARE THREE conclusions that can be drawn from the letter sent by the sole head of the Liberal party, former president César Gaviria, to President Gustavo Petro, last Wednesday.

In the first place, that the position of this community regarding the processing and approval of the health, pension and labor reforms continues to be the same as it has defended since the beginning of this legislature, in which these fundamental adjustments are necessary, but under three very clear conditions.

The first is that these initiatives must be carried out “without destroying the institutions that have served the country well and without deepening polarization.” In other words, the Liberals ratify themselves in aspects that they have stressed in recent months, such as preserving a part of the functional scheme of the EPS and avoiding excessive nationalization of the health system; that labor reengineering should promote quality employment in conjunction with a business balance, without going back to legislation unrelated to labor reality; and that in the modification to the retirement regime, the money from the contributions cannot be allowed to end up being managed by the State (…).

The second condition that the former liberal president reiterates, as he had already done in meetings with Petro himself and the Minister of Health at the time, Carolina Corcho, as well as with other members of the cabinet, at the beginning of this legislature, is that effective consultation. “(…) Taking into account and considering the points of view of other parties, extreme radicalism cannot be the reference points of the issues, as has happened up to now with the legal or constitutional initiatives that we intend to modify,” he stressed. the former president in his letter.

It is not the first time that Gaviria warns that it is impossible to advance in the legislative agenda if from the Government, and even the personal position of the ministers, inflexible and radical theses are assumed. In fact, this type of criticism from the ex-president was what, precisely, led Petro himself to make the decision at the end of March to break the government parliamentary coalition, determining the departure of the Liberal, Conservative and La U parties.

Today, almost two and a half months after that break, Gaviria’s thesis continues to be the same: in order to agree on the scope of the reforms, it is necessary to put aside the radical and markedly ideologized positions from the government side.

A third condition of this first conclusion is that the ex-president considers that, within the framework of a new effort for real concertation, “the Government should open spaces for dialogue with the different social and political forces to address the problematic aspects of the reforms.”

This statement by the ex-president is in line with what was announced, the same Wednesday, by the liberal bench of the House of Representatives, in the sense that he will not vote on the health reform in this legislature, requesting that the debate be postponed for the second , which begins on July 20. This in order to glimpse the possibility of seeking a consensus around the most complicated issues of this initiative, which has been skating in plenary for more than two weeks, amid a light of impediments, challenges and lack of a quorum.

At this point, it must not be forgotten that, precisely, liberalism will assume the presidency of the House of Representatives on that same date (today headed by David Racero, of the Historical Pact), which will allow that bench, which is the most large in this legislative body (33 parliamentarians), have a greater margin of political maneuver to force a consensus around this reform or, even, push its collapse if the Executive does not agree.

In fact, Gaviria himself, emphasizing that the central issue is the reforms, warned in his letter about the risks of the government strategy of promoting marches to put pressure on Congress.

There it is and…

The second conclusion of Gaviria’s letter to Petro is that, officially, that party continues to consider itself to be government.

As is known, since the head of state, at the end of March, declared the breakup of the coalition, the conservatives and La U announced, after the respective vote of their benches and the endorsement of their boards, that they were no longer collectives pro-government supporters and went over to the fringe of the independents.

The Liberals, however, have not made any decision in this regard, so in light of the Opposition Statute they continue to be a party of the Petrist coalition.

In fact, as several senators and representatives of that party have told EL NUEVO SIGLO, up to now Gaviria has not called a bench meeting to vote in a timely and statutory manner to change the status before the Executive.

On the contrary, in Wednesday’s letter, Gaviria uses language that reveals, at least that is how many analysts and congressmen interpreted it, that liberalism still considers itself a government party and, even as such, is concerned about “belligerent language.” from the Casa de Nariño against the community. He also says he is prepared to “make agreements and lay the foundations for dialogue…, not for scolding or aggressive responses or threats about events that we are completely unrelated to.”

The ex-president also affirms that the party “has operated within the limits established by President Petro, who has appointed people close to the parties and who have been sympathetic to his campaign… All the members of his cabinet voted for Petro during the campaign and The Minister of the Interior now proposes to put aside the Constitution and delete what it says about how the decisions of the parties in the bench are made…”. Even Gaviria himself complains that Petro has, on several occasions, “excluded him both politically and personally, given my alleged breach of past political commitments, transmitting that message that lacks foundation.”

In fact, in the last paragraph of his letter he implies that he does not consider himself an enemy of the government, nor would his party support any action that affects the institutionality or legitimacy of the Executive, even disqualifying “so-called soft coups”, thesis of Petro in the middle of the scandals of ‘chuzadas’ and financing of his campaign.

“In this sense, we emphasize that we are their allies and not an obstacle,” the sole leader of the liberals specified to Petro in a sentence that, without a doubt, would seem to show that liberalism, without discussing ministerial quotas (not recognizes the heads of Justice and Housing as its own) and power within the Government (last week the Executive demanded the resignation of the president of the National Savings Fund for distributing contracts to liberal congressmen), it continues to consider itself an official party.

early warnings

What is clear, the third conclusion, is that, although Gaviria confirms himself as an ally of the Government, he does not stop noticing a series of concerns about the corruption scandals of recent days, doubts about the financing of the presidential campaign, and the cases of former ambassador Armando Benedetti and former chief of staff Laura Sarabia.

Faced with all this, the action of justice and institutions is urgent, while condemning “the return of belligerent and senseless expressions in politics, especially when populist arguments are used that are in dissonance with our Constitution.”

Along the same lines, Gaviria lashes out at the Executive’s criticism of the press, calls for respect for democratic institutions, warns about the need for political control of the parties by the Executive, warns about the gaps in the peace strategy, as well as about the problems of insecurity and public order, even more so in the electoral prelude.

As can be seen, Gaviria, who is usually very strategic in his political pronouncements, would seem to be in line with remaining closer to the Government, despite all the crises and scandals in recent months, than launching himself into the opposition or, as the other center-right parties that were part of the pro-government coalition, went over to the independent fringe.

This is an element of high politics that will not only be key to what happens with the reforms in this second semester, but also for the government’s ability to recover room for action in the face of the difficult scenario it is facing today.