Concerts for violin and symphonic poems, tomorrow in Bogotá

UNDER THE BATON by the Polish Pawel Przytocki, one of the most important conductors of his generation, and with the participation of the prominent Colombian violinist William Chiquito, the Bogotá Philharmonic will perform works by composers such as Robert Schumann (1810-1856), Max Bruch (1838-1920) and Franz Liszt (1811-1886).

Overtures, violin concertos and symphonic poems will be part of the repertoire of two unmissable concerts. The first will be held at the El Ensueño Theater (Ciudad Bolívar) today starting at 3:00 pm, with free admission until full capacity is reached. The second will take place at the Fabio Lozano Auditorium (Jorge Tadeo Lozano University) tomorrow, at 4:00 pm

Pawel Przytocki

He is one of the most talented Polish directors of his generation. He studied at the Cracow Academy of Music, where he graduated with honors from the Faculty of Conducting (1985) with Professor Jerzy Katlewicz. He honed his skills at the International Bartok Seminar with Peter Eötvös, the Master Conducting Course within the Oregon Bach Festival in Eugene with Helmuth Rilling.

From 1988 to 1991 he was conductor and music director of the Gdańsk Baltic Philharmonic Orchestra. In May 1990 he made his debut with the Warsaw National Philharmonic. From 1995 to 1997, Przytocki was music director of the Artur Rubinstein Philharmonic Orchestra in Łódz.

From 2005 to 2009 he was the director of the Warsaw National Opera. Highlights of his time at this institution included directing Aram Khachaturian’s ballet Spartacus; Tchaikovsky’s opera “Eugene Onegin”; Verdi’s “La Traviata” and Puccini’s “La Boheme”. From 2008 to 2012, Pawel Przytocki was President and Artistic Director of the Krakow Philharmonic.

He has participated in numerous international music festivals, including the 1987 Athens Festival, the 1988 Stuttgart Musikfest, the 1989 Flanders Festival, the 1996 La Chaise-Dieu Festival, the 1998 Kissinger Sommer, and the 1998 Music Festival of Bratislava from 1999 and 2006.

His artistic performances have taken him throughout Europe in a large number of venues, including the Musikverein in Vienna, the Konzerhaus in Berlin, the Bela Bartok National Concert Hall in Budapest, the Municipal Theater in Santiago, the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, Palais des Beaux-Arts in Brussels, Musikhalle in Hamburg and Beethovenhalle in Bonn.

Since 2008 Pawel Przytocki has been a professor at the Music Academy in Krakow. Since September 2017 he is music director of the Arthur Rubinstein Philharmonic in Lodz.

William Little

He was born in Medellín and in this city he began his violin studies at the age of 11 in the Network of Music Schools of Medellín. At the age of 14, she entered the University of Antioquia in the violin class of teacher Poliana Vassileva. At the same time he was concertmaster of the Children’s and Youth Orchestra of Medellín.

In 2006, thanks to a scholarship given by maestro Fernando Botero, he moved to Italy to study at the Fiesole Music School with Pavel Vernikov and Oleksandr Semchuk. In the same year he joined the Italian Youth Orchestra, where he held the post of concert master for two years.

He has performed as a soloist with ensembles such as the Fiesole Music School orchestra, the Gams orchestra, the Vincenzo Galilei orchestra, the Camerata Fiesolana, the Ferrara Conservatory orchestra, and the Florence string ensemble.

In 2011 he was invited as a soloist for the inauguration of the Medellín Philharmonic Academy. In 2015 he performed as a soloist with the FJC (Colombian Youth Philharmonic), under the direction of maestro Andrés Orozco-Estrada and with the Medellín Philharmonic Orchestra under the direction of Francisco Rettig.

In 2012 he won the international competition as a violinist in the orchestra of the Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia in Rome, considered one of the best groups in the world.

Since 2014, William Chiquito is a founding member of the Henao Quartet, which since its inception has received advice from Gunter Pichler, legendary violinist of the Alban Berg quartet, at the Accademia Chigiana di Siena, at the Proquartet international academy in Paris and the Reina Sofía School of Music. from Madrid.

Likewise, since 2018 he has played as guest concertmaster of different orchestras in Italy. In 2021 he won the international competition as principal concertmaster of the Tuscany orchestra.

