Concerts in the basilica of Aquileia with trespassing in Slovenia – Friuli VG

(ANSA) – UDINE, JUNE 08 – There are nine appointments for the Concerts in the basilica 2023, the summer music festival scheduled in the historic setting of the patriarchal basilica of Aquileia (Udine), with episodes also in Grado and the sanctuary of Monte Santo, in Slovenia, with the cross-border production entrusted to the Slovenian Philharmonic Choir.



The concerts scheduled from 24 June to 16 September, with renowned artists and ensembles, were presented today in Udine by the organizers, namely the foundation Society for the conservation of the basilica of Aquileia and the Ruda polyphonic choir. Among the protagonists of the review, the master organists Gustav Auzinger and Wladimir Matesic, who will seal the “return” notes of the Kaufmann organ of the basilica after the conservative restoration, the Cherubini youth orchestra conducted by the cellist Giovanni Sollima (September 16), the he vocal and instrumental ensemble Andrea Palladio and the Manos Blancas del Friuli choir who, together with the young voices choir Artemia and the alvo VocinVolo and the Friulian Philharmonic youth orchestra, will perform on the evening of 11 July. On this occasion, a new project dedicated to the “Basilica for all” will be presented, an engine of inclusiveness as an identity value in the patriarchal complex of Aquileia. “Our program is eclectic because it manages to harmonize different musical styles and genres – underlined the artistic director of the Concerts in the basilica, Pier Paolo Gratton – but also striking because it will touch the heart and mind of those who want to approach the historic Basilica among the ‘inaugural event and the closing concert”.



“This year we celebrate a special and itinerant edition of the review, which crosses our borders with a view to Gorizia/Nova Gorizia European capital of culture 2025”, highlighted Mario Anzil, vice president of the Fvg with responsibility for culture and sport. “The Concerts in the Basilica represent the perfect synthesis of the soul of Aquileia – commented the mayor of Aquilea, Emanuele Zorino -, still today a center of cultural diffusion and hybridization with its initiatives that are an important reference in the regional summer program”.



