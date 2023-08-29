Conciliation day began in Valledupar: How to participate?

Inside of University of Santander, UDES campus Valleduparthe second Conciliation Day will be held, whose purpose is for the students of the Law program to strengthen their skills, help to decongest the judicial apparatus and serve the citizens who today take advantage of this dispute resolution mechanism.

The day that takes place within the framework of the alliance with the Prosecutor’s Office through offices 19 and 24 of the city of Valledupar; will take place from Monday, August 28 to Friday, September 1, 2023 and it expects to comply with the attention of 500 cases between complaintable crimes and investigations.

For this, the university faculty has appointed, in addition to students of the program, professors, members of the Conciliation Center of the Valledupar campus located in the historic center of the cityin Carrera 7 between Calle 13B and 14. In this sense, those who require attention can approach the offices in the hours from 08:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and from 02:00 p.m. to 06:00 p.m.

“Our students are being formed in a new current of the RightSeeing justice in a different way, that is our mission: to train humanized professionals who serve society through their profession”, highlighted the director of the Conciliation Center, Silvia Serrato Cardozo. “Give a message to the community that not all inconveniences are settled in a judicial process”, he added.

The leader of the Conciliation Center explained that, although everything is ready for the attention of the 500 cases arranged with the Prosecutor’s Officeif there is any citizen who requires attention and accompaniment by the alma mater You can approach to receive the corresponding support for free.

Also, the Sectional Director of Prosecutors, Jesús Antonio Ardilamade special emphasis that when the person is cared for and a solution is provided, justice is being built, recalling the social contract, “because applying criminal law creates more damage. For this reason, the Prosecutor’s Office seeks rapprochements with the community and with educational institutions, to activate the methodologies that allow the processes to be promoted and among them, the possibility of seeking solutions to conflicts that arise in the common conglomerate“.

