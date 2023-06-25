Conciliation day in Istmina will facilitate access to the administration of justice

The Chocó Sectional Director of the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, José Ferney Ardila Vargas, reported that it will take place today Saturday; June 24, at its headquarters in the municipality of Istmina a special conciliation day.n.

An interdisciplinary team made up of prosecutors, assistants and officials of the Technical Investigation Corps (CTI) will be at the event with which they want to decongest 250 judicial processes that are reconcilable; since they are related to complaintable crimes such as personal injury, damage to the property of others, libel, slander, fraud, personal misrepresentation, theft, breach of trust and invasion of land and others.

This conference will take place from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm It is expected that people who for various reasons cannot attend during the week can do so this Saturday, when they will be able to find out about the status of their processes, among other more services.

