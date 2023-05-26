Concluded the project ‘A school of comics with the Bronzes’ – Calabria

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – COSENZA, MAY 26 – Five hundred and thirty-one works, six hundred students, seven teachers, six experts in the scientific committee, eleven big names in comics, the five Calabrian provinces involved. At the Museum of Comics in Cosenza closes “A school of comics with the Bronzes”, a project carried out among the actions envisaged by the Calabria Region as part of the integrated plan of cultural promotion and enhancement activities dedicated to the 50th anniversary of the discovery of the Riace Bronzes.



Eleven secondary schools took part in a training cycle of ten lessons, aimed at creating comic strips on the discovery of the Riace Bronzes and Magna Graecia. These are the “Lucrezia della Valle” artistic high school in Cosenza, the LS-LC-LA higher education institute in Corigliano-Rossano, the Silvio Lopiano artistic high school in Cetraro, the state scientific high school in Paola, the Pertini-Santoni artistic high school of Crotone, the De Nobili higher education institute of Catanzaro, the Morelli-Colao higher education institute of Vibo Valentia, the Panella-Vallauri industrial technical institute of Reggio Calabria, the Preti-Frangipane artistic high school of Reggio Calabria , the Michele Maria Milano technical institute of higher education in Polistena and the Gerace artistic high school in Cittanova.



During the training course, the boys involved tried their hand at creating comic strips, starting from the historical reconstruction of the event. At the same time they had the opportunity to interpret, in a completely creative way, the story of the discovery of a unique artistic heritage, imagining new narrative developments.



At the end of the project, an editorial publication and an e.book downloadable on the website www.ascuolaconibronzi50.i, where it will be possible to follow the lessons, view the unpublished works of the boys involved and the videos made. (HANDLE).

