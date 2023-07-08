Conclusions of socializations on the water solution project for Santa Marta are presented

the mayor A stack Johnson presented this Friday at a press conference the conclusions of socializations about him project of solution of the agua for Santa Marta.

The president spoke about the project of the construction from planta of treatment of He Curvalwhat are you looking for capture water from the Guachaca and Buritaca rivers to generate 2,400 liters of water per second.

“This project is the most important right now. We have been socializing with unions, businessmen, the tourism sector, transportation, social, environmental, social leaders and different sectors of the city. For the most part, they all agreed to begin their desire to issue statements of support. We are ready to move forward in the tender for the project. It is a finished project and ready to be able to bid once we finish the socializations. It has already been sent to the Ministry of Housing with all the information and we await the appreciation of its technical team,” he said. Verna Johnson.

It might interest you: District addresses the calamity due to lack of water

These tables are part of the process so that the bidding can begin soon. “Remember, we advanced in the studies y designs of this solution, and with its own resources the District will assume its financing. The constructions it guarantees continuity and quality in the service for Samarians and tourists”, added the mayoress.

In December 2022 the District Council approved resources by $1.7 trillions requested for the use of the future validity execute works of the El Curval project.

You may be interested: The Mayor’s Office and the Interior announce studies and designs for the El Curval aqueduct

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

