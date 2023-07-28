Conclusions of the Regional Security Table

The security table held today in Neiva yielded fundamental conclusions to strengthen inter-institutional cooperation in the fight against the expansion of armed groups, extortion, drug trafficking and illegal mining.

Huila Newspaper, Regional

By: Andrea Ramirez.

The Regional Security Table held in ranches of the Huila government, with the participation of the Government Secretaries of the Departments of Caquetá, Cauca, Huila, Putumayo, Meta and Tolima, as well as representatives of the National Army, the Prosecutor’s Office and other entities , concluded with significant results in the identification of insecurity phenomena, and actions to strengthen coexistence and security in this important southern region of the country.

The governor of Huila, Luis Enrique Dussán López, pointed out that this work table represents the result of the joint work carried out, and that the defined strategies are currently being developed. He stressed that this work is not limited only to the Ministry of Defense and the Governorates, but also involves the Ministry of Justice and the High Commissioner for Peace, becoming a comprehensive effort to address security challenges in the region.

During the summit, the existence of five transversal phenomena that affect the departments of Huila, Tolima, Caquetá and Cauca, and that require joint and coordinated action, was ratified:

Expansion of armed groups: The worrying expansion of armed groups in the region was confirmed, which represents a key challenge for security and stability.

Extortion: The phenomenon of extortion has increased in the area, affecting communities and productive sectors, and requires forceful measures.

Drug trafficking: The production and trafficking of illicit drugs continue to be a critical problem in these departments, demanding a comprehensive response to combat it.

Instrumentalization of the population: It was identified how criminal groups seek to involve the population in illegal activities, which requires addressing the vulnerability of certain social groups.

Illegal mining: Illegal mining represents an environmental and social threat in some of the departments, and it is necessary to act to counteract it.

In this meeting, some concrete actions that must be carried out were also highlighted:

Strengthening of capacities: The importance of evaluating the foot of force in the region was highlighted, and the need to have adequate human and logistical resources to face security challenges.

Focusing of efforts: The need to intensify operations and specific actions to seize and dismantle drug trafficking networks, which have experienced an increase in the departments of Huila and Tolima, was highlighted.

The president of the people of Huila, Luis Enrique Dussán López, stressed the importance of maintaining close collaboration between the institutions to monitor and execute the strategies defined at the summit. “This is a job that goes beyond a single Governor’s Office or the Ministry of Defense. It is a joint and coordinated effort that involves different government entities, and it is essential to achieve a safe and peaceful environment in southern Colombia,” said the president of Huila.

In turn, the Secretary of Government, Mauricio Muñoz, pointed out, “During the summit, an exhaustive analysis was carried out in each department, allowing us to establish concrete and coordinated actions to address the security challenges in our region. In the next month, we plan to go to Tolima to evaluate the anti-narcotics policy of the National Government, consolidating our clear position on the matter of the peace agreements.