Bologna – Summer is coming and with it also the period of school suspension. For many families it means organizing the day for their children, possibly with engaging and educational activities.

This is where i come into play summer centres: a solution that allows girls, boys, girls and boys to spend their days in a creative and fun way, in the absence of someone to look after them, perhaps because they are at work.

For the sixth consecutive year the Emilia Romagna region stands alongside the families, confirming the financial support for reduce tuition costs.

She decided it Regional Council, who approved the project for the work-life balance for 2023. It is a package that is worth it 7 million euros, 1 more compared to 2022, coming from European Social Fund.

“We are strengthening the measure with conviction for the sixth consecutive year, also in the light of the response it has had in all previous years – underlines the regional councilor for Welfare, Igor Taruffi -. Concrete support to reconcile life and work times for families, especially women, and to facilitate access to quality educational, didactic and recreational services. To satisfy as many requests as possible, the Municipalities will also be able to integrate regional resources with their own resources or with state funds, which we hope this Government will allocate in continuity with previous years “.

In the 2022 they have been over 23,000 families That were able to take advantage of the regional measurebut for expand the number of beneficiariesreduce the number of applications excluded from the benefit and at the same time protect families with medium-low incomes, the Council has undertaken to increase the funds and remodulate the ISEE access value (which must be within 24 thousand euros).

To whom and how to apply

The grant request must be made to the Municipality/District of residence: in fact, the Municipalities/Unions of Municipalities adhering to the project will collect the applications for access from resident families, verify the requirements and grant the grants.

The resources will be divided among the Municipalities and Unions of Municipalities leading the District of the entire territory, for the recognition of the contribution which provides up to 300 euros for each child (within the limit of 100 euros per week) aged between 3 and 13 (17 if with certified disability), therefore born between 2010 and 2020.

Families must be resident in Emilia-Romagna and composed of both parents – or only one in the case of single-parent families – busy, unemployed looking for work, in layoffs or engaged in care tasks. The annual ISEE must be within 24 thousand euros, while there is no Isee limit for families with children with disabilities.

Distribution of resources on the territory

At the local level, i 7 million have been assigned to the leading Municipalities of the Districts based on the number of children residing on 1 January 2022, aged between 3 and 13 and are divided as follows among the provinces: Bologna 1.561.051 euro; Modena 1.161.052 euro; Reggio Emilia 900.313 euro; Parma 722.007 euro; Forlì-Cesena 625.159 euro; Ravenna 591.122 euro; Rimini 541.348 euro; Ferrara 456,022 euros and finally Piacenza 441.926 euro.

Tiziana Gardini

Attached: card with ceilings, access methods and recipients of contributions for summer camps