The two Romanians, aged 44 and 57 from the Linz-Land district, first removed bricks from a former stable on a farm in Enns. According to the police, they were then standing on scaffolding removing plaster from an overlying concrete slab when it suddenly fell down. The heavy slab destroyed the scaffolding and the men fell to the ground. A 29-year-old colleague heard the noise, rushed over and immediately provided first aid. Both workers suffered unspecified injuries. They were admitted to the accident hospital in Linz.

