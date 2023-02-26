Prosecutors from the Special Group for the Fight Against Animal Abuse (Gelma) filed an accusation and obtained a conviction for two different acts of serious aggression against dogs in Tolima and Antioquia.

‘Zeus’ run over

On May 11, 2022, in the main park of Falan (Tolima), Héctor Irlem Linares Rodríguez reportedly ran over a dog named ‘Zeus’. According to the investigation, this person whistled at the animal because it was on the road. Noticing that ‘Zeus’ did not move, apparently, he accelerated and ran over him. The canine was transferred to a veterinary medical center, but died days later due to severe peritonitis. In this sense, the Prosecutor’s Office charged Linares Rodríguez with the crime of aggravated animal abuse.

Sentences for affectation to ‘Canelo’

The Prosecutor’s Office managed to have Jesús Miguel Gutiérrez Bertel found responsible for the assault on a dog named ‘Canelo’, which occurred in Bello (Antioquia), on May 16, 2022.

The evidence provided in the process showed that this man attacked the canine in the neck with a polisher. ‘Canelo’ underwent surgery several times and survived. Finally, one of the vets who treated him decided to adopt him.

Gutiérrez Bertel was sentenced for the crime of animal abuse to nine months in prison and to pay a fine equivalent to 3.75 current legal monthly minimum wages.