Hespress from Rabat

In reaction to what it described as “the provocative step taken by Mauritanian President Ould Cheikh Ghazouani by receiving the representative of the separatist Polisario Front, who was given an official reception,” the General Secretariat of the Moroccan Organization for Human Rights and the Fight against Corruption denounced “this hostile approach that is rejected, not only because it affects the feelings of Moroccans.” Not only towards the issue of our territorial unity, but also because it strikes at the heart and depth of the strong common relations rooted throughout history and the supreme values ​​of solidarity that unite the two brotherly peoples of Morocco and Mauritania.

The Moroccan Organization for Human Rights and Anti-Corruption, in a statement, strongly denounced the Mauritanian president’s targeting of the supreme interests of the honorable Kingdom of Morocco, by receiving the representative of the Polisario as a terrorist organization working to prepare human ticking bombs by seizing children, raping them, recruiting them, and charging them with sensory inputs that generate hatred and a thirst for killing. and destruction in order to budge regional stability.”

The statement, signed by Nabil Ouazza, Secretary General of the Moroccan Organization for Human Rights and Anti-Corruption, added that “the organization appreciates the clear steps and positions taken by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, which are in line with the royal directives.”

The General Secretariat of the organization affirmed that “the issue of the territorial integrity of our beloved homeland is the issue of all Moroccans, and at no time or place can this type of irresponsible behavior affect the cohesion of all components of Moroccan society, nor the reality, truth and international recognition of the Moroccanness of the Sahara.”

In this regard, the General Secretariat of the Moroccan Organization for Human Rights and Combating Corruption announced its “absolute rejection of the openly hostile actions of the Mauritanian president directed against our country and its territorial integrity, by officially receiving the representative of the terrorist Polisario Front.”

And after calling on all living forces and activists to stand as soldiers behind King Mohammed VI, and to activate his wise policy in defense of the unity of the Kingdom of Morocco and its supreme interests, the human rights organization reminded that “the position of the Moroccan people on their first national cause will remain constant and will not be affected by any activation of foreign agendas that belong to The Algerian regime, which provides protection and support directly to the separatist Polisario militia.