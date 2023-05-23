Conditional detention for Karmasin: “I’m not a victim, I made mistakes”

At 5:25 p.m., Judge Patrick Aulebauer announced the verdict after consulting with the lay judges. “Sophie Karmasin is guilty,” he said. She was convicted because of the anti-competitive agreements in the award of studies by the Ministry of Sport. Karmasin had solicited bogus offers. It was a formal award procedure, the judge said. He sentenced her to a conditional term of imprisonment of 15 months.

Karmasin, on the other hand, was acquitted of serious fraud. After leaving office, she had applied for continued payment of wages and worked despite being banned from working. The judge accused the former family minister of trying to “speak everything up”. It was “undoubtedly fraud” and clearly documented as such.

In total, she caused damage of 43,000 euros, the judge calculated. But since she paid back the money voluntarily and in full, there was active remorse. “Whether you like it or not. That’s the law, and everyone is equal before the law,” said Aulebauer. He expressly praised star witness Sabine Beinschab, who had conveyed in an absolutely credible manner that she wanted to come clean.

bowed head

Karmasin watched the verdict with bowed head. After she was acquitted on the second point, she held her hands in front of her face, it was probably tears.

The department head of the Ministry of Sports who was jointly responsible for the studies was also acquitted. He probably acted like that out of obedience to the authorities. A close relationship with Karmasin was not recognizable, said Aulebauer.

It was an intense fourth day of the trial. In their pleadings, senior prosecutors Gregor Adamovic and Roland Koch meticulously explained why Karmasin had to be convicted and called for a sentence in the second third of the sentence, which was three years. Karmasin did not act out of necessity, they argued.

real estate and cash

Aulebauer had previously had Karmasin’s financial circumstances surveyed by the Court of Auditors: several condominiums in Vienna and on Mondsee, a property with a house in Klosterneuburg, equity of one million euros. Nevertheless, she wrongly received the continued payment of wages after she left the office.

Defense attorney Norbert Wess argued that Karmasin had paid back the continued payment of wages and had even refunded an excess of 27,000 euros in income tax. Regarding the allocation of studies by the sports department, he explained that this is responsible for the allocation and not the applicant.

Light four times a night

Finally, Karmasin also spoke up: She reported on the experiences in the detention center, where the light was turned on four times during the night. “I’m not a victim, I made mistakes,” she admitted.

She deeply regrets her inexperience and naivety. Leg Scab don’t need to play arms here. She caught them when Beinschab lost his job because of forged business documents. Her former employee earned well, a total of one million euros. She deeply regrets that she organized offers at the request of the Ministry of Sports. She should have refused. “The question wasn’t where was my performance, but where was my fault.”

The court’s decisions are not final, and Karmasin’s defense attorneys have asked for time to consider them.

Analyse: Helma Poschner (ORF) speaks about the Karmasin process.

Quotes from the courtroom

“I found myself in an exceptional situation. There is no harm. Beinschab is a tough businesswoman and certainly not a victim.” – Sophie Karmasinformer family minister

“She ignored the ban on activities the whole time and lied to the clerk in the Federal Chancellery.” – Gregor AdamovicAttorney General

“The damage to the reputation of democracy and the rule of law remains. Karmasin seduced Beinschab to commit crimes.” – Roland Kochprosecutor

“Up until March 10, the file did not reveal any suspicion. The money was returned in good time.” – Patrick AulebauerRichter

“I am convinced that Karmasin should not be criminally charged. If you assume that repentance has not been fulfilled, we need to look at that in the appeal.” – Norbert Weissdefender

Annette Gantner Editor of Domestic Policy


