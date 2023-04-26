Conditional integration of Avianca and Viva Air is approved

After several months of waiting, Aerocivil finally approved the conditional integration between the companies Avianca and Viva Air.

Through a press release, the Directorate of Air Transport and Aerocommercial Affairs issued a resolution, through which it resolves the appeals presented by the airlines Avianca, Viva, Wingo, Ultra Air and Jetsmart, as well as the request of the Attorney General’s Office , confirming this operation.

However, the state body ratified that both airlines must comply with the conditions already expressed by Aerocivil, which are:

a) That the rights of Viva Air users be respected, that canceled flight tickets be refunded and those who have reservations pending execution are allowed to fly.

b) The return of slots, both in departures and arrivals, in order to guarantee conditions of competition by mediating the efficient use of the El Dorado Airport infrastructure.

c) Maintain the Viva Air Low Cost scheme as an option that materializes alternatives for users of the air transportation service, especially on those routes served only by that airline.

d) The return of frequencies on the Bogotá – Buenos Aires route, which is particularly affected, without affecting the supply of seats, opening the possibility to new entrants.

e) Maintain an effective rate ceiling on those routes where the integrated entity remains with 100% participation and also guarantee dynamism on the routes with the highest concentration.

It should be remembered that since April last year the company has been seeking the government’s approval of its integration with Avianca -the largest airline in Colombia with 32% of the market- alleging that it is the “only way it can” overcome the problems financial that has dragged on since the pandemic.

As of February 27 of this year, Viva Air suspended its operations arguing that it no longer had sufficient financial resources.