Very often disputes, even potential ones, are the subject of a settlement. In practice, through mutual concessions, the parties agree to settle any conflict by reducing their claims. They then proceed to sign the agreement, trusting in the fulfillment of the other party together with their own.

In the case in question, on the other hand, according to the thesis of two condominiums, the building, with which they had agreed on a transaction, had not punctually complied with the terms of the agreement. For this reason, the individuals have invoked the termination of the contract and the revival of the situation prior to the same.

The result was a legal proceeding that just culminated in sentence no. 125 of 24 January 2023 issued by the Court of Cosenza.

In particular, on this occasion, the Calabrian office specified in which terms it is permissible to propose this request, i.e. if and when it is possible to invoke the termination of a settlement agreement.

Now, however, it is appropriate to delve into the concrete case.

Condo transaction resolution. The concrete case

In a Cosenza building, in October 2013, two condominiums reached a transaction with the building with which various pending issues were resolved.

For example, there was a problem with thousandth tables which, according to the said owners, were outdated and did not correspond to reality. For this reason, they asked the condominium, which accepted, to proceed immediately with the revision. The condominiums de quo, on the other hand, were debtors of a substantial sum in respect of the building. With the settlement, they undertook to repay the arrears in monthly installments.

Well, apparently, once the agreement was signed, not everything went as smoothly as one could expect. In particular, the condominium did not proceed with the agreed revision of the millesimal tablesthus forcing the counterparty to initiate the ad hoc procedure to achieve the same result. At the same time, however, the condominiums de quo suspended the payment of the agreed installments.

The question was, therefore, subject to discussion before the Court of Cosenza. In this seat, in fact, the condominiums asked for the resolution of the transaction contract. The fabricated defendant, on the other hand, did not oppose the request, on the contrary he complied with it, but invoked the prevailing responsibility of the counterparty in the frustration of the reciprocal interests protected in the contract under discussion.

The Calabrian office, having examined the documents, accepted the request for termination and considered the breach of the building prevailing over that of the plaintiffs who, on the other hand, had rightly suspended the agreed payment of thecondominium backlog.

Novative transaction: can it be resolved?

With the resolution of the contract of transaction, for example due to the serious breach of one of the parties, the original relationships are revived. However, this is not possible in case the agreement was of a novative nature.

In the latter circumstance, in fact, the transaction produces the extinction of all relationships object of the contract and defined by it. According to the law, therefore, it is not possible to request and obtain any resolution, unless the contracting parties have provided for it “The termination of the settlement for default cannot be requested if the pre-existing relationship was terminated by novation, unless the right to termination has been expressly stipulated (art. 1976 of the civil code)”.

In the matter under comment, therefore, the Court of Cosenza first highlighted the non-novative nature of the contested agreement. In fact, it hadn’t extinguished anything and had only limited itself to change mutual and previous relationships Between the parts.

Fulfillment, non-fulfilment and condominium contractual relationships

This had occurred through a substantial reduction of the opposing claims, with the addition of the obligation to review the thousandth tables, under the care and work of the condominium, within a term immediately following the contract.

Therefore, the termination of the transaction, for non-performance, was permissible.

Mutual Non-Performance: What if both ask for termination?

In the matter submitted to the scrutiny of the Court of Cosenza, both in court, for obviously different reasons and blaming each other, they asked for the resolution of the transaction agreement.

Therefore, the office in question clarified that, even if there is no mutual negotiating consent, the dissolution of the negotiating relationship had to be ascertained, since both protagonists of the process aimed at this identical goal. This, added the magistrate, could not be without significance.

However, it remained to establish who to attribute the fault of the resolution and, in this direction, it is important to remember that it is the judge’s task to identify which of the parties involved has engaged in behavior capable of altering the contractual synallagma “For the purpose of issuing resolution for non-performance in the event of mutual non-performance, an examination of the overall behavior of the parties must therefore be carried out, in order to establish who to bein relation to their respective interests and the objective entity of the defaults, has been held responsible of the most significant violations and cause of the behavior of the counterparty e of the consequent alteration of the contractual synallagmawith the consequence that, if the non-fulfilment of one of the parties is assessed as prevalent, the refusal of the other to fulfill its obligation must be considered legitimate (Cass. n. 13827/2019)”.

Well, returning to the case in question, the non-fulfilment of the condominium has been ascertained. In fact, although he had undertaken to review the tables, he had not done so.

According to the Court of Cosenza it was one unjustifiable conductalso due to the significant discrepancy of the millesimal values ​​in question, ascertained in a separate proceeding.

As a result, the condominium was held responsible for settling the transaction.