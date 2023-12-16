Condolences!Tang Xiaoou, China’s computer vision leader and founder of SenseTime, passed away | Leifeng.com

Tang Xiaoou, A Pioneer in Artificial Intelligence, Passes Away

On December 16, the tech world was shaken by the news of the passing of Tang Xiaoou, director of the Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Laboratory, founder of SenseTime Technology, and professor of the Department of Information Engineering at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. Tang Xiaoou, a visionary in the field of artificial intelligence, was confirmed to have passed away as per multiple independent sources, and an official obituary is currently awaited.

Born in Anshan, Liaoning Province in the late 1960s, Tang Xiaoou made significant contributions to the field of computer vision. In 2001, he established the Multimedia Laboratory (MMLab) at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, which would later become the foundation of SenseTime. The company, with Tang Xiaoou at the helm, developed groundbreaking technology in face recognition, image recognition, video analysis, autonomous driving, and medical image analysis. He is regarded as a pioneer of global facial recognition technology and has been instrumental in establishing SenseTime as a leader in the AI industry.

Under Tang Xiaoou’s leadership, SenseTime became the first “intelligent vision” national new-generation artificial intelligence open innovation platform designated by the Ministry of Science and Technology of China. In July 2020, the Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Laboratory was unveiled, with Tang Xiaoou serving as its director. The laboratory released several innovative artificial intelligence open source systems and large models, solidifying his legacy as an influential figure in the field.

Tang Xiaoou was known for his emphasis on nurturing talent. He supported and mentored several young computer vision scientists, contributing to China’s dominance in the global computer vision field. His dedication to fostering talent was evident in his efforts to support researchers like Ouyang Wanli and Xu Dong, who went on to make significant contributions to the field.

Tang Xiaoou’s passing leaves a profound impact on the artificial intelligence community. His innovations and dedication to the field will be remembered as his contributions continue to shape the future of AI technology. He leaves behind a legacy that will continue to inspire generations of innovators in the tech industry. Rest in peace, Tang Xiaoou.

