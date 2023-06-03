Condominiums warn the family of an autistic child: ‘too many screams’ – Emilia-Romagna

A formal notice – received in the past few weeks – sent by a lawyer on behalf of some condominium neighbors who complain of a situation of discomfort and the impossibility of enjoying their domestic spaces peacefully due to the “screams and harassing noises” coming from the house where a child with autism lives.

The addressee of the deed – as ‘il Resto del Carlino’ reports in the national pages and in the Reggio Emilia spine – is a family residing for three years in a building in Casalgrande, in the Reggio area, made up of a father, a mother and two children: one 4 year old and a 7 year old with autism spectrum disorder.

As the newspaper explains, the formal notice sent by the lawyer – who assists the family condominiums, a retired couple and a young woman – remarks, a “situation of discomfort that has been going on for years and indeed, experiences some phases of exacerbation during which impossible to serenely enjoy one’s domestic spaces”. Furthermore, in addition to the noises and screams of the child, the lawyer disputes that “the cries of the parents are also clearly heard, the mother in particular, probably by now without weapons in the difficult battle against this pathology”. At the end of the notice, the invitation to “contact the health service as soon as possible in order to request qualified assistance”.

Considerations, reports ‘il Resto del Carlino’, which hurt the child’s parents. “They say we don’t do anything to improve our child’s situation and consequently theirs, this hurts us. One of our salaries goes to therapy” for the little one. Then, they argue again, “we live with anguish. An autistic child is difficult to manage, but knowing that we have people around who don’t make the effort to understand torments us even more. Autistics often go through moments of serious crises, it is even difficult for us”.

The warning, explains the neighbors’ lawyer, came after they had turned to the building administrator for an attempt to meet with the boy’s family and “must be understood as another way to provide suggestions to make the condominium climate more livable”.

Condominium attorney

“The main purpose of the warning was the opening of a dialogue table. In the first instance between the condominium parents and my clients who turned to me after several attempts that lasted years in which they rightly involved the condominium administrator” . Thus the lawyer of the neighbors of a family living in a condominium in Casalgrande, in the Reggio area, comments on the deed sent to the same family, in which the neighbors complain of a situation of discomfort and the impossibility of peacefully enjoying their domestic spaces at because of the “screams and harassing noises” coming from the apartment where a child with autism lives. In this affair, the lawyer argues, “we weren’t talking about disabilities. We’re talking about rights: certainly the right to be helped with regard to frailty but also the right of my clients to live with a minimum of serenity when the hours are over of work, so as not to have to wish to be on the other side of the world. I would like – he continues – that everyone’s rights were heard, this is simply what my clients ask for. We have also offered availability on a personal basis: let’s talk to each other, let’s try to figure out how to solve the problem. I am referring to the qualified help offered by the Health Service – underlines the lawyer – not so much for the child, I imagine that the child is followed up but for the parents. Who may be really exhausted. Some instrument must be adopted because everyone has right to live peacefully”. In any case, the lawyer continues, “it was not my desire to embark on this media adventure. The formal notice is dated May 22. I have already received phone calls, messages via Whatsapp, I have been attacked on a personal level and this is something that is absolutely not good because I have done my job, I do my job and I do it with criteria and the utmost objectivity”.