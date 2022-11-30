Listen to the audio version of the article

A double track for amnesties, which knows how to distinguish between “acceptable” abuses, which do not compromise security, and dangerous ones, which aggravate the fragility of our territories and expose them to further risks. After the tragedy of Ischia and the controversy over the latest regulations, approved in 2019 by the yellow-green government, the will to get back to the legislation and programming on the matter is making its way into the Meloni Executive.

Musumeci: “We need a special law”

“I think we need a special law, without giving anything away to illegal criminals,” the minister for civil protection and marine policies, Nello Musumeci, told 24Mattino on Radio24. According to the former governor of Sicily, who will be in the Senate on Thursday 1 December at 11.30 for information on the Ischia affair, “a clear distinction must be made between those who opened a window 50 centimeters more and should not have opened it and the abuse of those who built a villa on the beach or in a high-risk area, as unfortunately happened in Ischia». For this reason “there is a need to verify whether some cases of light unauthorized use – the example of the window is, I think, fitting, which does not compromise the safety of the house or the context of the landscape – and whether it is not the case to recover them: all this it also allows the activation of a redevelopment building activity without the consumption of new soil, because this is the objective of the Government and therefore it would also have an economic impact». In any case, as he had already stated in recent days, for Musumeci the legislation currently in force requires “concrete and sometimes even radical interventions”.

A task force against instability

Musumeci has already announced the very close birth of a task force against hydrogeological instability. A working group involving all departments interested in the planning and management of funds to mitigate the risk associated with hydrogeological risk. Because the resources are there, but it is the direction that is missing. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni confirmed this in an interview with Corriere della Sera on November 29, underlining how the inter-ministerial team will have to work on “medium and long-term interventions”.

The delay on the 2018 climate plan

But it is difficult for the situation to unblock itself without resolving the other looming urgency: the definitive approval of the National Plan for adaptation to climate change, which has been on hold since 2018. Aimed at implementing the National Strategy of the same name (Snac), launched in June 2015 and daughter of the European strategy of 2013, the program had been drawn up after a public consultation and had been presented by the then Minister of the Environment, Gian Luca Galletti, as «an indispensable strategic tool for a country like Italy, which lives every day the effects of climate change.

The race against time

The Plan, also created with the contribution of the Euro-Mediterranean Center on Climate Change (CMCC), was accompanied by a guide which illustrated its contents, from geo-referenced data relating to climate scenarios and indicators to the multi-level pyramid which was to identify roles and responsibilities to intervene. The Plan indicated six climatic macro-regions, five areas with the same anomaly in future forecast scenarios and homogeneous climatic areas resulting from the intersection between the macro-regions with anomalies. It is a pity that it remained a dead letter and that yet another drama was needed for it to be talked about again. Yet without that Plan, Musumeci confirmed, no risk prevention strategy can be launched. Meloni recalled that the Council of Ministers has undertaken to approve it within the year. The possibility of appointing commissioners with substitutive powers in cases where the bodies (Regions, Provinces or Municipalities) fail to comply with measures against hydrogeological risk was discussed in the same CDM.