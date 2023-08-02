Conductors and Station Staff Go Above and Beyond to Ensure Safety and Comfort for Stranded Train Passengers Amidst Heavy Rain

Trapped Passengers Rescued as Railway Staff Go Above and Beyond in Flood Relief Efforts

LUOPOLING STATION – The dedication and heroism of railway staff at Luopoling Station in Beijing West Railway Section of China Railway Beijing Bureau Group Co., Ltd. were on full display as more than 900 passengers were safely transferred to avoid danger during heavy rains on July 30th.

Conductor Zhao Yang of train K396 played an instrumental role in ensuring the safety of all passengers. As the train was urgently stopped at Luopoling Station due to the torrential downpour, Zhao Yang requested material support. In response, Ma Ruixin, head of the station, immediately organized staff to deliver the first batch of 20 boxes of instant noodles to the rain-soaked train.

Food consumption was rapid, and a second emergency message from Zhao Yang prompted the station to urgently prepare 13 additional boxes of instant noodles, ham sausages, and other supplies from nearby villages.

As the night of July 30th progressed, two passengers fell ill and required immediate medical attention. The station wasted no time in escorting them to a nearby ambulance, ensuring their well-being.

The following morning, emotions ran high among the passengers. Conductor Yang led the crew in comforting the distraught individuals while distributing supplies. In a touching moment, Yang choked up and shouted to everyone, reassuring them of their safety.

However, the relentless rain had caused signal interruptions and serious erosion of the roadbed. The railway authorities made the difficult decision to transfer all passengers to a safer location. With the assistance of the station staff and the local neighborhood committee, over 700 people found shelter in the community square, railway construction area, and residents’ homes. Another group of over 200 passengers sought refuge in the parked train carriages.

The limited space and constant rain posed challenges for both passengers and railway staff. However, everyone showed resilience and determination to ensure the well-being of all involved.

ANJIAZHUANG STATION – Another heartwarming story unfolded at Anjiazhuang Station as over 900 passengers of train Z180 were successfully transferred to safety. Lin Jingyin, the director of Anjiazhuang Station, used a maritime satellite phone as the only means of communication between the stranded train and the dispatching command center.

Despite the lack of power, station staff like Lin Jingyin provided regular updates to the dispatch center, assuring them that all passengers were safe. Determined to do whatever it took to ensure their welfare, Lin Jingyin and his team received a boost of confidence upon learning that relief supplies were on their way.

Head of the section, Ma Mingyang, led a team of 30 commandos carrying 30 kilograms of food materials each to deliver much-needed aid to the stranded passengers.

Sun Shuhua, deputy director of the station, embarked on a perilous journey along the flooded railway line. He meticulously planned the transfer of passengers to Anjiazhuang Village, coordinating with the village committee to ensure their safe arrival.

Grateful for the assistance, passengers expressed their thanks to the railway staff and villagers who provided hot rice porridge and other essential supplies.

YANHECHENG STATION – Train K1178 found refuge at Yanhecheng Station, offering 841 passengers and 30 staff members a safe place to rest. To ease any concerns and maintain order, a temporary party branch consisting of station staff and passengers was formed.

Flight attendants worked tirelessly to appease passengers’ anxiety, personally attending to each individual. The station provided daily necessities such as instant noodles, mineral water, eggs, and eight-treasure porridge. When the supplies ran out, the station staff cooked rice porridge and distributed it to the passengers.

Recognizing the needs of the stranded passengers, Zhangjiakou Depot swiftly assembled 6,000 relief supplies, including bread, eight-treasure porridge, ham sausage, and mineral water.

The dedication and selflessness of railway staff at Luopoling, Anjiazhuang, and Yanhecheng stations serve as a testament to their unwavering commitment to passenger safety. Their heroic efforts will not be forgotten as they continue to support those affected by the floods.

