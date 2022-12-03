An episode of violence in the center of Conegliano. “They kicked and punched her even when she was on the ground,” says those who saw a student savagely beaten this morning, around 10.15, in the Piazza IV Novembre area. Two peers would have raged against the minor, but she did not file any complaints and did not suffer any injuries such as to be taken to the emergency room. Indeed she ran away, perhaps frightened.

“A person who was present told me that he witnessed the attack,” explains the group leader of the League, Maurizio Tondato, who wanted to make the episode public to highlight the civic sense of some people who rescued the girl. «The luck for this young woman – explains Tondato – is that citizens have intervened in her defense. I sincerely thank those citizens who intervened, demonstrating a strong civic sense ». Friday morning is market day in Conegliano and attendance increases. The trio perhaps “burned out” from school, or perhaps they were free for joining the teachers’ strike.

The reasons why the three came to blows are not clear, two in particular were angry at the teenager and kicked her even when she was on the ground. In all likelihood they knew each other. Some Coneglianese witnessed the scene and blocked them, then all three fled before the police arrived.