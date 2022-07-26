Home News Conegliano, couple occupies a house and evicts the owner: the complaint is triggered
Conegliano, couple occupies a house and evicts the owner: the complaint is triggered

Conegliano, couple occupies a house and evicts the owner: the complaint is triggered

The Conegliano police station

He in his sixties and she in his fifties, a foreigner, had been evicted. They decided to “make up for it” by occupying a house in the center, but the owner asked the police for help

Diego Bortolotto

25 July 2022

CONEGLIANO. On Friday morning the agents of the Commissariat of Conegliano, on the instructions of the Treviso Public Prosecutor’s Office, carried out a decree for the preventive seizure of a building in the center.

The measure arose from an investigative activity which ended with the denunciation of a couple for the crime of invasion of buildings. It is a sixty-year-old Italian and a fifty-year-old foreigner. The two tenants, after the execution some time ago of a judicial eviction carried out against them, had illegally entered the apartment by forcing the lock and occupying it illegally, preventing the legitimate owner from returning to it. The property, after affixing the seals, was made available to the judicial authority.

