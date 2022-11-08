Stop sign in the center of Conegliano. A Senegalese man found with a dozen doses of marijuana runs off via Gera and is chased by agents from the Conegliano police station, who are then hit by kicks and punches. In addition, a group of young people encourages the young man to wriggle out and sell the “stuff”. The African, MP, born in 1993, was arrested, tried for direct, for violence to a public official, injuries (caused to the policemen on duty) and drug dealing.

It happened on Monday evening around 7.30 pm in the Mozart park in Conegliano. A state police patrol was passing through the area between via Colombo and via Garibaldi when I noticed a young man who at the sight of the steering wheel started to run, in an attempt to escape. The young man, who had a pouch, headed towards Via Gera and the policemen started chasing him on foot. The police officers managed to block him in a ravine, in the Parioli area. Meanwhile, the 29-year-old tried to get rid of the pouch containing the illicit substances (about ten doses), throwing it in a trash can. The agents blocked him and started to head towards the steering wheel, to take him to the police station in via Maggior Piovesana. During this journey, the Senegalese began to kick and punch the officers, causing them injuries which were then judged to be curable in 10 days.

At a certain point, a group of young people appeared who began to incite the twenty-nine year old and in the general turmoil they tried to make part of the doses of drugs disappear. For these young people who tried to obstruct the arrest in some way (but did not use violence against the police), identification investigations are underway. The agents then managed to reach the steering wheel and the African was taken to the police station where he was identified thanks to the photo identification (he had no documents with him). For him, the very direct procedure was triggered following the arrest for resistance and violence to a public official, injuries to the agents of the state police and the complaint for drug dealing. The commissioner gave him the expulsion order: the 29-year-old resident in Vittorio Veneto is banned from returning to Conegliano for three years given the precedents and the social danger. For him, the obligation of residence has also been triggered.