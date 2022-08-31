Today the last day of work for Antonio Fiorot, former president of the barbers of Conegliano. “The job? Much changed. Once I was a confidant and confessor, now everything is done in a hurry “

CONEGLIANO. Shutters lowered for the Figaro shop after 46 years in business. The barber and hairdresser shop closed today. Antonio Fiorot, for all “Romeo” or “Figaro”, thus retires, after 57 years of activity, first in Pordenone and then in Conegliano, in via Lourdes 56. Therefore, a historical figure of the Lourdes district leaves. to his wife Susy he has accompanied the life of several Coneglianesi generations. Antonio Fiorot has also had important positions in trade associations: he contributed to the birth of Artigianato Trevigiano and was president of the barbers of Conegliano.

«We do not close for lack of work, but for age, since I am 69 years old – comments Antonio – we want to thank all our customers, who have become friends over the years. What I will miss the most will be human relationships. We have been a service in the true sense of the word, we have welcomed customers who in many cases have seen us as people to confide in, in a sort of “confessional”. Unfortunately, today the profession is increasingly moving towards standardization and speed, when instead being a service means welcoming customers, not only to get a hair and beard cut, but to understand them as people “.

Antonio started working in a shop in San Fior when he was just 12 years old. Then at the age of twenty he started his own business, opened the VAT number and started working in Pordenone. In the Friulian city he became a partner in an activity in the center, where important personalities from entertainment and politics have passed. In 1976 the decision to move to Conegliano. “It was a coincidence, an acquaintance of mine told me that he was about to close his barber shop to go to Germany to become an ice cream maker, I told him that I could have taken it myself – he adds – and so, we started ‘agreement”. Antonio arrived in via Lourdes with “Figaro”, where, year after year, he has become a reference of the community. Not only with scissors and comb in hand, but also for his commitment to trade associations, as founder of Artigianato Trevigiano and president of Conegliano barbers. Next to her husband, a few years after the opening of the shop, his wife Susy, who always supported him, apart from her when she took care of her two little daughters. Do not forget his commitment to the nearby retirement home in via Lourdes, where for decades he went to cut and fix the hair of the grandmothers and grandparents who were guests of the structure. After closing, Antonio will meet a hairdresser interested in taking over the business. «How much time has passed since I was an apprentice as a child – he remembers – today everything is different, then the concept of work was also different. I remember once, I was like 13 years old, I worked from seven in the morning on a Saturday on Easter Eve until well after midnight, when I met my mother who was coming out of wakefulness. “