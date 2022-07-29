Drama Thursday morning, shortly after 6, in the city center. Claudio Canal, accused of illness shortly after leaving home, had time to pull over his Yaris. Attempts to revive him were useless

CONEGLIANO. He had the strength to pull the car to the right, avoiding accidents. But there was nothing to do for Claudio Canal, a 56-year-old Coneglianese, who on Thursday morning, shortly after 6, suffered a heart attack while driving his Yaris to work.

The drama took place in the area of ​​via Cadore, not far from the central post office. Some passers-by, noticing the dying motorist, called for help. On the spot, the Suem tried to revive the worker for about half an hour, but there was nothing to be done. The Carabinieri of Conegliano also intervened. The funeral will be fixed after the authorization of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, probably in the church of Saints Martino and Rosa in Conegliano.