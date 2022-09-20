She was born in Conegliano on 13 October 1998, but from a very young age she traveled with her family, in Veneto and outside the region, and now she has lived for a long time in Milan, where she has been an entrepreneur in the fashion sector since last year and is the owner of a brand (SGDD Brand). She first started a fashion blog and studied Fashion Business at the Accademia del Lusso.

Sofia Gioele de Donà has been one of the contestants of Big Brother Vip since last night, the program conducted by Alfonso Signorini on Canale 5 now in its seventh edition. The television audience recently met her for her participation in another docu-reality show, “I send you to a convent” broadcast by Discovery +, where she was one of the protagonists.

Sofia Giaele de Donà, model and entrepreneur

She recently married an entrepreneur in Tulum, Mexico, and has posted photos and videos herself on Instagram.

Another pose of the model of Coneglianese origins

With Sofia Giaele de Donà the Treviso series at Big Brother is thus extended, from Melita Toniolo, showgirl from San Biagio di Callalta, who participated in the seventh edition, to the salumiere of Castelfranco Mauro Marin, who won the tenth edition (“normal”, non Vip), from Giovanna Rigato, from Orsago, who participated in the sixth, up to the swimmer Manuel Bortuzzo, who entered the House for the sixth Vip edition.