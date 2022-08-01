Home News Conegliano, struck by a heart attack at the age of 47: three young people save him
The episode Saturday night in via San Giuseppe, the entrepreneur was hospitalized and will get away with it. The partner: “I’m looking for those three guys to thank them in person”

Diego Bortolotto

01 August 2022

CONEGLIANO. They save the life of a father by practicing cardiopulmonary resuscitation while waiting for the arrival of the ambulance. Three young people revived an entrepreneur from Conegliano, FB, 47, who fell suddenly ill on Saturday evening. He was passing in via San Giuseppe, a stone’s throw from the center, when he felt ill. The three young people, seeing the scene, did not hesitate for a moment. “Two boys gave him heart massage and one was always on the phone with help, those three saved his life. Now he is in hospital, he will have to do an operation, but he is here with us and he is lucid », says the man’s partner, launching an appeal through social media to find the three rescuers.

“I can never do anything to thank you enough, but I must at least do it in person,” says the woman, who is trying to get in touch with them. She doesn’t know who she is, but she knows that without them she probably wouldn’t be able to hug her partner again. The timely call of 118, the operator at the switchboard who coordinated the young people who took turns in the resuscitation maneuvers: in short, a decisive “teamwork”. The 47-year-old Coneglianese was hospitalized in the cardiology department where he has undergone several tests and will have to undergo surgery. But he is relatively better after what has happened and, when he is discharged from the hospital, he will be able to hug his little daughter as well. Hundreds of shares were shared through Facebook of the appeal made by the woman to find the three saviors and then be able to thank them personally, for a gesture as spontaneous and altruistic as it was decisive.

